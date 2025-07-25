Posted in: Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: her universe, sdcc

Walking Round San Diego Comic-Con And Into Her Universe On Day One

Walking round San Diego Comic-Con on Day One, the show floor, the activations and into Her Universe fashion show...

Friend of Bleeding Cool Isabelle Carty did some more walking around San Diego Comic-Con after yesterday's morning line to get in, and wandering around the town the night before. Now we take a look at the San Diego Convention Center again, before moving over to some activations, the SDCC Her Universe fashion night and back to the hotel bed with some new SDCC swag to show off…

Thank you Isabelle! Looks like you had a great day. And thanks for sharing it with all the Bleeding Cool readers who couldn;t make it there this year, including me!

