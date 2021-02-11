WonderCon 2021 Officially Goes Virtual

The light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel might be on the horizon, but that doesn't mean that things are going to get better anytime soon. The vaccine might be out there, but the rollout has been a mess, and there is a very good chance that we're going to have to wash our hands of most of 2021 if not all of it. At least when it comes to major events that have a ton of people at them. One of those things that have been impacted is the various pop culture conventions. Some of those conventions managed to go digital last year, and while some worked, such as DC FanDome, others were a bit of a mess like Comic-Con@Home. People were hopeful that things would be back to normal by 2021, but that isn't going to happen, and another convention domino has fallen. WonderCon announced today that they are officially going digital with events on March 26th and 27th.

2020 was a difficult year all around. For the first time in the history of our organization, we were unable to have in-person events for WonderCon or Comic-Con. We have hoped that by now, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic might have subsided enough that we could once again come together in person for a traditional WonderCon event. Sadly, as we continue to monitor the latest information from healthcare officials, we have determined the interest of public safety will prevent this spring's WonderCon from moving forward as an in-person convention. Our commitment to the community of fans who enjoy WonderCon and the celebration of comics and related popular art remains an important part of who we are. It is because of that dedication that we are happy to announce that WonderCon will again be held as the virtual WonderCon@Home. The challenges of this past year and the postponement of our two largest events have left us with limited financial resources, therefore WonderCon@Home will be a two-day celebration instead of the usual three days as we continue to marshal our resources for Comic-Con this summer. While we may be limited in days, we will not be limited in scope. We are currently in the process of lining up great programming, amazing exhibitors, terrific gaming, and all of the many aspects that make WonderCon a fan-favorite event. We sincerely hope that you will join us for the WonderCon@Home celebration on Friday and Saturday, March 26 and 27, 2021.

At the moment, we don't know what WonderCon@Home is going to look like, but we can hope that everyone involved has learned from the mistakes of Comic-Con@Home and the things that worked, such as DC FanDome or even the Disney Investor Day. At the moment, nothing in the summer has been canceled, but no one should get their hopes up that San Diego Comic-Con is going to happen. There is a huge difference between it being safe enough to go to a movie theater or out to dinner and being shoved in a convention center with hundreds of thousands of people. Conventions were cesspits before there was a deadly pandemic; Con Crud is a thing for a reason. Adding in the potential for COVID and someone not having a vaccine for whatever reason, there is a decent chance that the 2021 convention season will be virtual as well.