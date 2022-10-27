5 More AEW Dynamite Highlights That Are Just so Unfair to WWE

Yesterday, The Chadster told you about how just thinking about AEW Dynamite even bore it aired cheesed The Chadster off so much it ruined his trip to the grocery store, ruined his lunch, and even caused an argument with The Chadster's wife, Keighleyanne. Later in the night, The Chadster told you how a dirty trick by AEW's billionaire owner Tony Khan caused The Chadster to chuck half a White Claw seltzer at the television. Well, let The Chadster tell you, it didn't end there. Following that tease for the return of The Elite, AEW continued to put on an exciting episode of AEW Dynamite, which is just so dang unfair to WWE!

How AEW Dynamite Ruined The Chadster's Night

The Chadster was so annoyed by last night's AEW Dynamite that he polished off the rest of that four-pack of White Claw seltzer. Minus the half a can that Tony Khan made The Chadster throw at the TV, that's three-and-a-half cans of seltzer. The Chadster was so upset after that that he decided to call TBS and demand the show be canceled. After a few minutes of trying to figure out the right number to call, The Chadster finally got through to someone at the network.

"Hello, TBS, how can I help you?" the operator asked.

"Cancel Dynamite!" The Chadster slurred into the phone. "Dynamite is a terrible show and it needs to be canceled!" The Chadster continued.

"I'm sorry, sir, but I can't do that," the operator replied.

"Well then who can The Chadster talk to about canceling the show?!" The Chadster yelled.

"I'm sorry, sir, but there's no one you can talk to about that," the operator said. "This is just a customer service line."

"Dang it!" The Chadster shouted before hanging up the phone.

The Chadster then decided to take matters into his own hands and went to the TBS headquarters in Atlanta. When he got there, he started banging on the doors and yelling for someone to let him in. A security guard came to the door and asked what The Chadster was doing. "I'm here to cancel AEW Dynamite!" The Chadster yelled. The security guard told The Chadster he needed to leave or he would call the police. The Chadster then started to walk away, but turned around and yelled "Tony Khan is a terrible person and he ruined The Chadster's life!" before finally leaving.

The Chadster then went home and passed out on the couch. He woke up the next morning with a massive headache. He grabbed his phone and saw that he had missed several calls from Keighleyanne. He called her back and she asked him where he was. The Chadster told her he was at TBS headquarters trying to cancel AEW Dynamite. Keighleyanne then asked him why he would do something like that. The Chadster told her it was because Tony Khan is a terrible person who ruined his life. Keighleyanne then told The Chadster that she was fed up with his obsession with AEW and that she was leaving him. The Chadster begged her to stay, but she told him it was over and hung up the phone. She told The Chadster she was taking The Mazda Miata and The Chadster's job at Bleeding Cool. The Chadster was then left alone, divorced, and unemployed. All because of AEW Dynamite. Thanks a lot, Tony Khan.

Then The Chadster woke up with the imprint of his cell phone on his face. It turns out The Chadster had passed out while waiting on the line to talk to someone at TBS and must have dreamed the whole thing. But it was so real and The Chadster is never going to forgive Tony Khan for that!

Anyway, The Chadster's bosses tell The Chadster that these articles have to be more than just angry rants about how AEW is ruining The Chadster's life (another example of the bias of Bleeding Cool editor Ray Flook), so The Chadster has to include these five highlights from AEW Dynamite that totally cheesed The Chadster off with how unfair they were to WWE they were for existing.

Five Highlights from AEW Dynamite That Cheesed Off The Chadster

1. Jon Moxley Defended the AEW World Championship vs Penta El Zero Miedo

Jon Moxley beat Penta to retain the AEW World Championship in another top-tier match for AEW, which is just so disrespectful to WWE. WWE has a PLE coming up in Saudi Arabia a little over a week from now, and The Chadster doesn't think any other wrestling company should be doing big matches like this because it just detracts from what WWE is doing.

2. MJF & The Firm's Relationship Comes Crashing Down at the End of AEW Dynamite

After that main event, MJF actually came to the rescue of Jon Moxley while The Firm attacked him. The Firm ended up turning on MJF, turning him into a massively over babyface, which is the last thing AEW needs. MJF should be working for Triple H, not that billionaire bully Tony Khan.

3. Renee Paquette Interviews MJF Live on AEW Dynamite

The whole thing with MJF was set up earlier in the night during an interview with Renee Paquette, another traitor who literally stabbed WWE in the back when she joined AEW. Now she's helping them push one of their top stars to another level? So unfair!

4. Are You a Hayter? – Jamie Hayter gets a win on Dynamite

Another thing that's extremely unfair to WWE is the rise of Jamie Hayter. If Tony Khan understood the first thing about the wrestling business, he would understand that just because the crowd wants something doesn't mean they should get it. Yes, the crowd wants a Jamie Hayter push, but if you give them what they want, they just expect you to do that all the time! And then they show up in a WWE crowd cheering or booing for the wrong people. Thanks a lot, Tony Khan!

5. The BCC's Claudio and Yuta Take Out the Entire Jericho Appreciation Society

In another highlight of AEW Dynamite that absolutely ruined The Chadster's night even more than it was already ruined was Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta winning a match against Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia, even with the entire Jericho Appreciation Society at ringside. This all plays into an angle of discord in the Blackpool Combat Club with Bryan Danielson, and The Chadster personally feels that AEW has too many good stories and they should drop some of them to be fair.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

So as you can see, The Chadster had a very bad night and it's all Tony Khan's fault.

The Chadster is so mad about how unfairly AEW is treating WWE that he's decided to take matters into his own hands. The Chadster is going to write even more articles blowing the whistle on what AEW is doing to The Chadster. The Chadster is going to make sure that WWE is the most successful wrestling company in the world and that it crushes AEW! The Chadster is going to get Tony Khan to pay him back for that half a White Claw seltzer he made The Chadster waste, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

