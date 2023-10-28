Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Abadon, aew rampage, recaps, wrestling

Abadon Earns Title Shot on AEW Rampage in Cheap Holiday Gimmick

AEW pulls the lowliest trick from their hat, pushing Abadon into a championship match before Halloween. This is the Chadster calling “foul play”! 😡👎

Oh, mercy! Just when The Chadster thought AEW Rampage couldn't possibly sink any lower, there goes Abadon winning a fatal four-way match and securing a shot at Hikaru Shida's Women's World Championship. 😡😤 This match was a chaotic mess, packed with too much action to follow. The Chadster clocked Abadon German Suplexing poor Skye Blue, and Willow Nightingale getting all rolled up, only for Abadon to ruin the fun. 😲😫 Willow and Skye got chop blocked, and then double lung blowered, by Abadon. 😬😪

Auughh man! So unfair! You've got Halloween peeping around the corner, and what does AEW do? They blatantly rip-off WWE's holiday-themed matches tradition and toss in a scary zombie for cheap thrills. 😒😠Abadon, some pseudo-zombie, is getting this unnecessary spotlight all because Tony Khan needs to make a quick buck off the spooky season. 😧🤢 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Can we have a moment to talk about The Chadster's experience last night? 😰 Tony Khan (oh yeah, because he's not obsessed with the Chadster) decided to infiltrate The Chadster's dream — a full-blown nightmare! Abadon was chasing yours truly around a cemetery, growling and snarling as gardens of gravestones blurred by in the spectral moonlight. Tony Khan, pitching in his usual dose of uncalled-for horror, had his ghoulish voice echoing throughout the cemetery, taunting about how AEW is going to put WWE out of business. 😱😭

Hold up a tick, Tony Khan! The Chadster does all his daydreaming in the comfort of his Mazda Miata, thank you very much! 🚗😎 It'd be good if you could learn to show some respect and stay the heck out of The Chadster's dreams. 🙅‍♂️🚫

Here's an idea! How about we all make Tony Khan's nightmare a reality instead? 😈🐍 Let's hit him where it hurts and not tune into AEW Collision tonight. Yes, that'll show him! 😡💪 Imagine him losing viewership all because he got on the nerves of The Chadster and his band of loyal, totally unbiased fans. Oh, how the tables would turn. 😏🎉

To Mike Coppinger, Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani – the members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism club, how are you guys doing? 👋📝 Holding up well against Tony Khan's targeted torment? Hang in there buddies, there's strength in numbers. 🤗💞

On a serious note, Abadon's victory last night is another clear example of how AEW doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😡👎 It's high time someone called them out and The Chadster is more than happy to be that person. Stand strong wrestling fans, don't let Tony Khan's cheap gimmicks lead you astray. 🥺😭🤜🤛

The Chadster's fingers are crossed, hoping for better treatment from the wrestling gods tomorrow. 🙏✨ Until then, 'The Chadster' is signing off, ready to blare some Smash Mouth and guzzle down a few White Claws in his beloved Mazda Miata. 🎶🍹🚗 Until next time, keep it WWE-real, guys! 🤘🙌

