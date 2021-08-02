Adam Cole Will Reportedly Be a Free Agent After SummerSlam

Adam Cole's contract has expired, and though the NXT star has reportedly agreed to work through SummerSlam, his status after that is up in the air. Could we see Adam Cole resurrected to reunite with The Elite? Or will he choose to stay in WWE, get called up to the main roster, and promptly buried? Choices, choices, choices…

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, and this steaming hot rumor scoop is currently circling the bowl of the pro wrestling dirt-sheet-o-sphere.

Fightful Select reported Sunday that Adam Cole's contract expired in early July, which came as a surprise to WWE, who apparently thought it was meant to last through December. This report contradicts reports from 2020 that Cole had signed a new deal and would be stuck with the company through 2024. Fightful says that Cole will work with WWE through SummerSlam weekend without a contract and decide after that, which their source says pleased WWE, since Cole could have pulled a Rick Rude and just showed up on Dynamite whenever, comrades.

Of course, AEW fans are excited about the prospect of Cole showing up on Dynamite, though if he does choose not to sign with WWE, he'd surely be sought-after by any wrestling promotion that can afford him. Cole left Ring of Honor in 2017, a year before Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks put on the All In show that would eventually lead to the creation of AEW. Cole went on to have an epic run with Undisputed Era in NXT, but if he's been paying any attention for the last few years, he knows what's in store for him if he gets called up to Raw or Smackdown. Just look at how they're treating current NXT Champion Karrion Kross, comrades!

If this happened two years ago, WWE would likely offer any amount of money to Cole just to keep him from going to AEW. But with rumors that AEW has or will sign both CM Punk and Daniel Bryan, and with WWE laying off Superstars left and right for "cost cutting," it's clear that the company's outlook on the competition has changed. Vince McMahon even said as much on a recent conference call! Haw haw haw haw!

OF course, as with all rumors, this one should be taken with a grain of salt, amigos. Until next time: socialism or death!