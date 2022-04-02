Adult Swim, Titans, Batwoman, Spock & Scully: BCTV Daily Dispatch

You don't know what it's like/To own the game and run this town/You don't know what it's like/To watch your back and not back down/You don't know how it feels/To cling to nothing while you drown/I'll rise again before it's done/You're gonna hear the sound… of the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much respect to Future Royalty for "Take What's Mine" (in honor of AMC's The Walking Dead wrapping filming for the final time; check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes Adult Swim's April Fool's Day finding our Pibby trying to avert a cartoon apocalypse, Steven Moffat talking (or not talking) about Russell T. Davies' ideas for Doctor Who, Gillian Anderson offering the conditions she would need to even consider a return to The X-Files, HBO Max's Titans S04 star Joseph Morgan introducing Sebastian Sanger, The CW's Batwoman writers Natalie Abrams & Kelley Larson discussing the Earth-Prime impact on Arrowverse, Elgin James previewing the upcoming Mayans M.C./SAMCRO war, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds getting us reacquainted with Ethan Peck's Spock, making it to WWE WrestleMania 38 weekend, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, April 2, 2022:

WrestleMania 38 Dares You To Ask: Do I Really Need This?

Batwoman Writers on Arrowverse Crossover with [SPOILER] & Clayface

Will Smith Resigns From Academy Over Chris Rock Slap Controversy

Tales of the Walking Dead: Samantha Morton's Alpha Returns & More

Supernatural Prequel Pilot "The Winchesters" Casts Demetria McKinney

Titans Season 4: Joseph Morgan Introduces Sebastian Sanger- No Joke!

The Walking Dead S11E15 Promo: Commonwealth Confronts Maggie & Hilltop

Gotham Knights: Rahart Adams Joins The CW Pilot Cast in Lead Role

Wrestlers Grateful as WWE Partially Untwists Knife in Backs

Impractical Jokers S09: Chris Jericho, Method Man, Jillian Bell & More

X-Files: Gillian Anderson on What She Would Need to Consider Return

Mayans MC/SAMCRO War "Definitely Going to Take a Season": Elgin James

WWE Reveals New Statue Of The Undertaker Ahead Of WrestleMania

Doctor Who: Moffat Is "Terrified to Say Anything" About Davies' Plans

WWE SmackDown Preview 4/1: A WrestleMania Pre-Show Tonight On Fox

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Teaser Welcomes Back Ethan Peck's Spock

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles – The Quest Begins This April

Oscars Producer Says Chris Rock Didn't Want Will Smith Removed & More

Adult Swim April Fool's Day Cost Us Some Sleep But Pibby Was Worth It

Night Court, Better Call Saul, TWD, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

