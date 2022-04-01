Night Court, Better Call Saul, TWD, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Don't the best of them bleed it out/While the rest of them peter out?/Truth or consequence, say it aloud/Use that evidence, race it around/There goes my hero/Watch him as he goes/There goes my hero/He's… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much respect to Foo Fighters for "My Hero" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes NBC's Night Court starting filming, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds introducing more crew members, AMC's Better Call Saul getting us speculating, NBC's Saturday Night Live bringing its A-Game, Disney+'s Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac being from of MCU "golden handcuffs" & Obi-Wan Kenobi moving its premiere day by two days but dropping two eps to start, Amazon's The Boys stars Jensen Ackles & Karl Urban checking out the Batmobile, AMC's The Walking Dead honoring Daryl Dixon's last TWD ride, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a look back at our reviews, which include SYFY's Astrid & Lilly Save the World.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, April 1, 2022:

The Boys Season 3: Urban & Ackles Channel Their Inner Dark Knights

Saturday Night Live: Carmichael, Gunna & Gardner Promise Their A-Game

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Meet Dr. M'Benga, Nurse Chapel & Hemmer

The Walking Dead: Here's a Look at Daryl Dixon's Last TWD Ride (Video)

Night Court Stars Melissa Rauch & Lacretta Offer Updates & BTS Looks

Big Sky Season 2 E14 Preview: Jenny's Getting The Bhullars' Attention

Pacific Rim: The Black – Netflix Releases Official Season 2 Trailer

Titans Season 4 Director Shares More Images; Animal Kingdom S06 Note

Better Call Saul S06 Preview: Are We Reading Too Much Into Kim's Suit?

Toni Storm is All Elite, Wins Debut Match on AEW Dynamite

Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac: No MCU "Golden Handcuffs" After Series

2004 Boston Red Sox: TV, Baseball & Moments Bonding with My Dad

Obi-Wan Kenobi Shifts to May 27th Premiere with First 2 Episodes

The Walking Dead: Kang & Reedus Make Final Filming Feel All Too Real

Star Trek: So Why Do We Still Not Have a Live-Action Alien Lead?

Chris Rock "Processing", Addressing Will Smith Slap "At Some Point"

Superman and Lois: We Want Our Season 1 Lois Lane Back & Here's Why

Astrid & Lilly Season 1 E10 Review: Monster-Hunters & Prom Battles

Bridgerton: Young Queen Charlotte Spinoff Table Read, Cast & Details

Gerry Anderson Day To Launch, Without Strings, On 14th of April 2022

Evil Returns This Summer: Paramount+ Releases Season 3 Teaser

What Amazon's James Bond 007 Competition Show Should Really Be Like

Joe Rogan, Young Justice, TWD, The Flash & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Now here's a look at what we had on tap review-wise, with this round including SYFY's Astrid & Lilly Save the World:

