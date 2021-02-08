AEW Dark: 12 Matches Set for This Week's Show

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. I'm here for the big game, comrades! What… did I get here too early? Haw haw haw haw! Just kidding, comrades! Of course I was at the game last night as a personal guest of The Weeknd. But who cares about the Super Bowl when there's a new episode of AEW Dark happening this week. Here's the twelve matches on the card:

Is that a Baron Black match I see on that card, comrades?! Down with the aristocracy, comrades! One day El Presidente will strip you of your land and title, Baron Black!

AEW Dark airs weekly on YouTube at 7PM Eastern on Tuesday nights and features matches taped the prior week. Though it lacks the polish of AEW Dynamite, AEW Dark provides a look into the future of AEW as many of the company's up-and-coming stars hone their craft on the show week after week. Bleeding Cool's crack team of pro wrestling "journalists" closely monitor the program to keep tabs on the status of said up-and-coming stars for future potential clickbait purposes.