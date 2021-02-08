Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. I'm here for the big game, comrades! What… did I get here too early? Haw haw haw haw! Just kidding, comrades! Of course I was at the game last night as a personal guest of The Weeknd. But who cares about the Super Bowl when there's a new episode of AEW Dark happening this week. Here's the twelve matches on the card:
Red Velvet will face Diamante on AEW Dark this week
SCU will face Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow on Dark this week.
Tay Conti will face Alex Gracia on AEW Dark this week
Pac will face VSK on Dark this week.
Ryan Nemeth will face Marko Stunt on AEW Dark this week.
KC Navarro will face Sonny Kiss on Dark this week.
Joey Janela will face Jack Evans on AEW Dark this week.
Brian Cage will fact Jake St. Patrick on Dark this week
Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi will face Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo on AEW Dark this week.
Miranua Alize will face Nyla Rose on Dark this week.
Dark Order's 10 will face Baron Black on AEW Dark this week.
The Natural Nightmares and Nick Comoroto will face Vary Morales and Jersey Muscle Society on Dark this week.
Is that a Baron Black match I see on that card, comrades?! Down with the aristocracy, comrades! One day El Presidente will strip you of your land and title, Baron Black!
Comrades, the capitalist pigs that control the means of production at Bleeding Cool have demanded I provide you with this paragraph of SEO keyword-rich text so that they can continue to fill their coffers with the product of the people's labor. One day, El Presidente vows, they will all die like dogs. But until that day comes, my friends, I must play their game for now.
AEW Dark airs weekly on YouTube at 7PM Eastern on Tuesday nights and features matches taped the prior week. Though it lacks the polish of AEW Dynamite, AEW Dark provides a look into the future of AEW as many of the company's up-and-coming stars hone their craft on the show week after week. Bleeding Cool's crack team of pro wrestling "journalists" closely monitor the program to keep tabs on the status of said up-and-coming stars for future potential clickbait purposes.
After a successful fourteen-year career as a South American dictator, El Presidente faked his own death in 2013 in order to pursue his two true passions: rigging American elections for Joe Biden, and wrestling dirt sheet reporting. Since opportunities to rig the election for Joe Biden were few and far between until recently, El Presidente mostly focused on the wrestling dirt sheet reporting, where he became one of the best in the business. Unfortunately, the American CIA sabotaged his 1-900 hotline, the pinnacle of his country's wrestling news technology, and imperialist hacks like Meltzer, Johnson, Sapp, and Satin took all the credit on their stupid websites. Finally, El Presidente has found a way to break into the American market by becoming a Bleeding Cool contributor, so get ready for the spread of great wrestling news and socialism, comrades!