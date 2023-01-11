AEW Dynamite Preview: America's New Number One Wrestling Company? While previewing tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, The Chasdter worries that the rumored sale of WWE to Saudi Arabia will benefit AEW.

It's a dark day for The Chadster. Following the return to power of Vince McMahon last week, the rumor now is that Vince is selling WWE to Saudi Arabia and resuming full creative control, which has The Chadster just so cheesed off. Not because of Saudi Arabia, because The Chadster has seen the propaganda aired during WWE's Crown Jewel events and others produced with the country, so The Chadster understands that Saudi Arabia is a wonderful country. No, what cheeses The Chadster off so much is that all of this is making AEW look so good ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite! Auughh man! So unfair!

Doesn't Vince McMahon realize that everything he's doing is making AEW look better by comparisons? His return, and the rumored Saudi sale, make AEW more attractive to fans, talent, and maybe even TV partners. Vince McMahon is literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back!

And while Rome burns, Tony Khan plays the fiddle, booking an exciting card for tonight's episode of Dynamite, airing from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, with Warner Bros Discovery executives likely to be in attendance. The show kicks off with a thrilling Ladder Match for the AEW Trios Championship. Death Triangle, who currently hold the titles, will battle The Elite in the seventh match in the Best of 7 series. With the series being tied up at three matches apiece, it's anyone's guess who will come out on top. Then it's Hangman Adam Page taking on Jon Moxley in a no-DQ match. These two have a deep-seated rivalry and this is sure to be a wild affair given the pre-match stipulation. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter will face off against Saraya and Toni Storm. The former teaming up to take on the latter in an exciting tag team match, and now, with everything that has happened with WWE in the past week, AEW can get away with not delivering on the Mercedes Moné tease if she does in fact not show up. Bryan Danielson will take on Konosuke Takeshita in a match that promises to be a hard-hitting slugfest as Danielson tries to win every week on Dynamite for the next month in a quest to earn an Iron Match for the AEW World Championship against MJF. Jungle Man Jack Perry and Hook will take on Big Bill and Lee Moriarty in yet another thrilling tag team match, which for reasons The Chadster never understands will be especially thrilling to The Chadster's wife. Finally, we will hear from the JAS, and The Chadster is sure that traitor Chris Jericho will have something snarky to say about WWE's troubles, which is just so disrespectful to WWE and everything Vince McMahon has done for the wrestling business (before he set out to destroy it).

AEW Dynamite will air at 8/7C on TBS, but The Chadster hopes you will not tune in because it will just be another blow to The Chadster's WWE and The Chadster has suffered enough.