AEW Rampage Preview: AEW Squared Circles in the New Year

The Chadster is so happy to write the following sentence: this is the last episode of AEW Rampage The Chadster will have to write a preview of for the rest of the year. But unfortunately, The Chadster is just so cheesed off to say that The Chadster will be stuck right back in the grind in 2023 as AEW disrespectfully refuses to die and continues to compete with The Chadster's beloved WWE, which is just so unfair. But The Chadster isn't going to let Tony Khan's sick personal vendetta against The Chadster prevent The Chadster from engaging in the objective, unbiased journalism the readers of Bleeding Cool have come to expect from The Chadster, so The Chadster will preview tonight's episode of AEW Rampage for you all in hopes that you will see how bad it's going to be and not watch it.

Tonight's show is a typical Tony Khan special, featuring a bunch of wrestlers The Chadster can't stand that will be sure to totally RUIN THE CHADSTER'S WEEKEND. Trent Beretta and Orange Cassidy will compete for the All-Atlantic Championship, while Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan will fight for the TBS Championship. To make matters worse, The Chadster will have to listen to Jamie Hayter, Jon Moxley, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh, all of whom The Chadster believes are only booked on AEW Rampage to spite The Chadster. And to top it all off, Tony Schiavone will interview Darby Allin and Sting. It's all just so unfair, and The Chadster can only hope that no one tunes in tonight and 2022 ends on a high note.

The Chadster has made a New Year's resolution to do everything in his power to stop Tony Khan and AEW from bullying WWE. The Chadster believes that Tony Khan's personal vendetta against The Chadster has resulted in AEW trying to undermine WWE and the wrestling industry as a whole. The Chadster is committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure that AEW does not succeed in taking over the wrestling world. The Chadster will be utilizing all of his journalistic powers to expose Tony Khan and AEW for the phony, corrupt, and unethical organization they are. The Chadster will be writing countless articles about AEW's dirty deeds, and will be doing even more research to ensure that the facts The Chadster presents are accurate and irrefutable. The Chadster will be doing everything in his power to ensure that AEW does not succeed in its attempt to take over the wrestling world. The Chadster will be watching every AEW show and event, keeping an eye out for any wrongdoing and misdeeds that AEW and Tony Khan are up to. The Chadster will also be sure to watch all WWE events twice, to ensure that WWE is not taken advantage of by The Chadster's journalistic duties and that the ratings AEW gets from The Chadster watching are canceled out. The Chadster will also be reaching out to wrestling fans, encouraging them to fight back against AEW and make sure that WWE remains the dominant wrestling company. The Chadster will do whatever it takes to make sure that Tony Khan's vendetta against him and WWE fails and that WWE remains king, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!