AEW Rampage Preview: Another Saturday Slap in the Face The Chadster breaks down tonight's AEW Rampage lineup, calling out Tony Khan's disrespect of WWE & his own torment. 😤💢👎

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 The Chadster here with a preview of tonight's AEW Rampage, and let The Chadster tell you, dear readers, it's going to be a disaster, no doubt. 😞 Auughh man! So unfair! But The Chadster is committed to unbiased journalism, regardless of how much he hates AEW and how much Tony Khan is trying to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, so let's get right into breaking down tonight's mess of a lineup, shall we? 📺

First up, is The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn versus The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian. 😡 Really, Tony Khan? This match-up reeks of desperation to please the crowd, which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Not to mention, this alliance between The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn is just another example of someone who once worked for WWE literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back by allowing AEW stars to siphon off his WWE-given popularity. 😔

Moving on – Toni Storm will face Allysin Kay tonight. The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan is wasting Toni Storm and Allysin Kay's talents with this match. AEW can't seem to put together an engaging storyline or even decent promotion for these talented wrestlers. It's like Tony Khan and AEW management don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. WWE has shown us the way with their stellar women's division, but clearly, AEW isn't taking notes. 📝

As for the bout between Action Andretti and Kyle Fletcher, it's honestly a joke. You call this wrestling, Tony Khan? Have you even seen a WWE match? Instead of following in the footsteps of true wrestling legends, AEW is more focused on putting on a circus act than a real wrestling match. 👎

What's next? Oh, right – Brian Cage and Swerve Strickland will take on John Silver and Alex Reynolds. Again, Tony Khan has totally missed the boat here. 😞 This match is going to be a jumbled mess of styles and predictable spots, not to mention a total disregard for the tried-and-true formula that WWE has perfected. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤬

And finally, we'll have a segment from the controversial Gunns. 🙄 Dear readers, The Chadster can't even with these guys. It's like Tony Khan and AEW set out to be as disrespectful as possible to the art of professional wrestling by featuring this group of major heels on the show. UGH! 😖

The Chadster had another one of those recurring nightmares about Tony Khan last night. The nightmare started with The Chadster at the White House while President Biden was meeting with Congressional leaders to try to avoid a US Debt Limit crisis. Then, Tony Khan started chasing The Chadster through the halls of the White House, whispering about tonight's episode of AEW Rampage. The Chadster tried to escape, but Tony Khan was always close behind, his menacing presence haunting the halls of the famed residence. As he chased The Chadster, Tony Khan would cackle maniacally, fueling The Chadster's fear even further. After what felt like an eternity, The Chadster finally woke up in a cold sweat. 😰 Why can't Tony Khan just leave The Chadster alone? He could be using his billions to stop the crisis, but no! Instead, he's gearing up for a huge stadium show in the UK that will probably be sold out while WWE continues to put on shows in the US, which means WWE will be the ones to suffer because of Tony Khan and the US Government's negligence. 😠 It's like Tony Khan doesn't care about the wrestling business at all! 🤯

By the way, just to remind you all – AEW Rampage is airing at a special time, tonight, Saturday, May 13th at 10/9C on TNT. 😤 The Chadster is only telling you this so you can avoid accidentally tuning into the channel at that time. 🚨 Until next time, this has been The Chadster, your unbiased journalism hero, always looking out for you and WWE. 👍