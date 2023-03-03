AEW Rampage Preview: Two Matches Announced for Live Show Tonight AEW Revolution is this Sunday and Tony Khan is using tonight's episode of AEW Rampage to manipulate fans into buying the PPV. Auughh man! So unfair!

Tony Khan is really pulling out all the stops in his quest to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE this week. Not only is Khan stubbornly refusing to cancel tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, but he is going above and beyond by making the episode live instead of taped. With the AEW Revolution PPV happening on Sunday, this tactic is sure to manipulate viewers into tuning in for tonight's show, and The Chadster is just disgusted that Khan would stoop so low.

Tony Khan has also stolen a page from WWE's book by not announcing most of the matches happening on the show tonight. As of now, only two matches are announced: Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland and Parker Boudreaux, and a four-way tag match with Top Flight, Dark Order, Blackpool Combat Club, and Aussie Open competing. As if that wasn't enough, AEW is teasing "much more" for the show too, which could mean literally anything! Now, fans will be intrigued to know what Khan has planned and how it may affect Sunday's PPV, and so they will set their DVRs to make sure they don't miss AEW Rampage tonight. Doesn't anyone care that Tony Khan is blatantly influencing the ratings like this? Auuughh man! So unfair!

The Chadster doesn't mean to be so bleak, but you have to understand where he is coming from. Because they are in league with Tony Khan, The Chadster's bosses here at Bleeding Cool insist that The Chadster must cover the AEW beat, which means, even though it's the last thing he wants to do, The Chadster is going to have to purchase and watch AEW Revolution on Sunday. Not only will The Chadster be giving Tony Khan his money, which Khan will turn around and probably spend on hiring more ex-WWE wrestlers to cheese The Chadster off, but The Chadster sill have to spend the night watching Tony Khan's programming and reporting on it for the readers of Bleeding Cool. It's The Cahdster's worst nightmare, and it all starts with AEW Rampage tonight at 10/9C on TNT.

This is one of the best weekends of the year:

AEW Revolution, Sunday in San Francisco +

Friday Night #AEWRampage & then Countdown to Revolution TONIGHT on TNT! 2023 will be the biggest year yet for AEW, I have major announcements coming soon that are important to AEW & our fans! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 3, 2023 Show Full Tweet