AEW Rampage: Yet Another Weekend Ruined by Tony Khan's Obsession

Yet another one of The Chadster's weekends will start off with the torture of AEW Rampage!

Alright, so without further ado, let's reluctantly run through the lineup of matches and segments for tonight's AEW Rampage, which is sure to be a complete disaster, as always. 🤮

First up, we have the IWGP Tag Team Championship match where Aussie Open will defend the belts against the Best Friends. Yawn! 😴 What a snooze fest! Literally, can we have some originality, please? The Chadster has seen better tag matches picking fights between action figures in The Chadster's basement. 🙄 Next, Emi Sakura takes on Taya Valkyrie. Come on! Does anyone expect this to be better than WWE's women's division? No way! 🖐️

Following that, Jungle Boy Jack Perry faces Shawn Spears. Oh, great! More wrestlers who couldn't make it in WWE taking center stage in AEW just to stab Vince McMahon right in the back! 😡 Unbelievable! Then, we'll see Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh in action. The Chadster can hardly contain The Chadster's enthusiasm… Not! 🤦

As if that wasn't bad enough, we'll hear from the new AEW Tag Team Champions FTR, who obviously can't hold a candle to WWE's legendary tag team division which is why they betrayed WWE by signing new contracts with AEW. And, we'll have some promos from the Hardys and the Jericho Appreciation Society's Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang. More self-congratulatory nonsense from Tony Khan's crew, no doubt! 😒

Tony Khan has been appearing in a lot of The Chadster's dreams lately, and The Chadster is sick and tired of it!

