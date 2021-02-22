AEW Star Anna Jay Injured, Will Be Out of Action for 6-12 Months

Anna Jay will not compete in tonight's first-round AEW Women's Championship Eliminator Tournament match against Dr. Britt Baker because the Dark Order member is injured and will be out of action for the next six to eight months, AEW reported on Twitter Monday. Jay will be replaced by Madi Wrenkowski in the Eliminator match, which will air on YouTube at 7PM Eastern on Monday.

"#BreakingNews Anna Jay was injured training & can't compete tonight," the tweet from AEW said. "Anna requires shoulder surgery & is expected to miss 6-12 months. She's replaced in the Tournament by alternate @Madi_Wrenkowski, a student & protege of @thunderrosa22. Watch tonight 7/6c http://YouTube.com/AEW."

Anna Jay commented: "I'm super upset about this…. all I can do now is put in the work to come back stronger. Thanks for all the love and support everyone. It means a lot to me!"

In addition to Wrenkowski vs. Baker, the other first-round match in the Women's Championship Eliminator Tournament will also air on YouTube tonight. In that match, Tay Conti will face Nyla Rose. The winners of those two matches will face each other in the semi-finals of the United States side of the tournament bracket on an upcoming episode of Dynamite, while Riho and Thunder Rosa will face off in the other semi-final match. On the Japanese side of the brackets, Yuka Sakazaki will face Emi Sakura in one semi-final match and Ryo Mizunami will face Aja Kong in the other. Whatever isn't wrapped up by Dynamite next week, March 3rd, will finish at that show, and then the overall winner of the tournament will get a shot at Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's Championship at the Revolution PPV on March 75th.

For Anna Jay, all we can do is wish her a speedy recovery and hope that AEW finds a way to keep her active in Dark Order segments even if she can't get physical in the ring.