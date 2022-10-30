Ahsoka, Witcher, Vampire Academy, Dahmer & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Save the complaints/For a party conversation/The world is loaded/It's lit to pop, and nobody is gonna stop/No one/No one/No way/Gonna stop/Now go… to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Jane's Addiction for "Stop!" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Ahsoka voice actor Ashley Eckstein finally meeting her live-action counterpart in Rosario Dawson, Netflix's The Witcher swapping Henry Cavill for Liam Hemsworth for Season 4, Ryan Murphy not thrilled with Netflix's "Dahmer" decision, Peacock's Vampire Academy stars Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves & Andrew Liner talk favorite season moments, and Rick and Morty & Adult Swim go gross for Halloween.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Ahsoka, Witcher, Vampire Academy, Dahmer & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: BBC's Doctor Who, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, Netflix's The Sandman, BlackBoxTV series Scream Park, FX's American Horror Story: NYC, Disney+'s Willow, The CW's The Winchesters, HBO's His Dark Materials, TNT's AEW Rampage, AMC's The Walking Dead, NBC's Saturday Night Live, ABC's The Rookie, FOX's Bob's Burgers, Disney+'s Andor, and lots more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Sunday, October 30, 2022:

Rick and Morty Halloween Plans; Adult Swim Goes Gross for 7 Minutes

A Close-Up Look At The Fourteenth Doctor Who Costume At MCM London

My Hero Academia Season 6 Ep. 5 The Thrill of Destruction: Evil Rises

Vampire Academy: Stringer, Nieves & Liner Talk Favorite S01 Moments

Dream's Voice Sounds Like Writing In Stone – Sandman Stars At MCM

Scream Park: Zach Villa on BlackBoxTV Series, VR Experiences & More

American Horror Story: Carver, Tovey Signal AHS: NYC Filming Wrap

Willow: Disney+ Sequel Series Cast Shares Behind-the-Scenes Looks

Dahmer: Ryan Murphy on Netflix Removing LGBTQ Tag: "I Didn't Like It"

The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill Out; Liam Hemsworth In As Geralt

The Winchesters Season 1 Ep. 4 Preview: Millie's Worried About John

Ahsoka: Ashley Eckstein Meets Live-Action Counterpart Rosario Dawson

His Dark Materials Season 3: Andrew Scott Return Revealed at MCM

AEW Rampage: Swerve Strickland Ended AEW's Most Over Gimmick

The Walking Dead Season 11 Ep. 21 Preview: Maggie Opens Up To Carol

Saturday Night Live Update: Jack Harlow Rewind; Villaseñor, Redd News

The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 6 Preview: Murder, Mayhem, "Chenford" & More

Bob's Burgers Season 13 Ep. 5 Review: More Dancing Less Balls, Please

Andor Season 1 Ep. 8 Explores Anti-Prison & ACAB In Star Wars: Review

Stargirl, Vision Quest, Community, Arrow & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

