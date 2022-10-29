Stargirl, Vision Quest, Community, Arrow & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

It's amazing to me what a fool will believe to get by/With a change of your mind, I can live, I can fly/The harder they come, the harder they fall/I never say maybe, and I go for it all/Just like the sound of electric guitars/Worlds collide, and hearts will be broken/Over and over, it's the same every day/How can I say what has never concerned me/The secret of my success is I'm living 25 hours a day… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Night Ranger for "The Secret of My Success" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Arrow alum Katherine McNamara sharing the Arrowverse storyline that needs to be resolved, Ryan Murphy sharing that the Netflix limited series reached out to friends & family of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims, HBO Max's Titans releasing an impressive amount of preview images from the first two episodes of the fourth season, The CW's DC's Stargirl S03E11 overview teasing a shocking return, Peacock's Community: The Movie star Joel McHale having an interesting way of describing the reunion experience, Marvel Studios & Disney+ reportedly developing a Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision spinoff entitled Vision Quest, and Tenille Dashwood making her return to the WWE.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Stargirl, Vision Quest, Community, Arrow & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Netflix's Wednesday, FS1's WWE SmackDown, Amazon's Fallout, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, FX's American Horror Story: NYC, BBC's Doctor Who, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Danny Elfman, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks & more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Saturday, October 29, 2022:

Wednesday, Lurch, Morticia, Gomez, Thing & More in New Netflix Images

Titans Season 4 Eps. 1 & 2 Images: Lex Luthor, Mother Mayhem & More

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Ep. 11 Overview: A Blast from The Past Returns?

WandaVision Spinoff "Vision Quest" Reportedly in Development

WWE SmackDown Return to FS1 Also Sees Return Of Roman Reigns

Tenille Dashwood Set to Return at Tonight's WWE SmackDown: Report

Fallout: Amazon Series Featurette Includes Director Nolan On Location

Community: The Movie Like Family Reunion "Without A******s": McHale

Interview with the Vampire Episode 5: Claudia's Rebel Without A Pulse

American Horror Story: NYC Ep. 5 Promo: The Angel of Death Appears

Titans Season 4 Teaser Finds Sebastian Ready to Change the World

Dahmer Victims' Families, Friends Reached Out To; No Response: Murphy

Doctor Who/Disney+ Report: "The Mouse" Renting a Room on The TARDIS?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Alyson Hannigan Has A Costume Idea For You

Arrow: Katherine McNamara Needs This Arrowverse Storyline Resolved

Danny Elfman Drops Music Video For Boy Harsher "Happy" Remix

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Finale Review: A New Space Race

