Always Sunny, AEW, Doctor Who & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 26 Nov 21

Angels fly in the air tonight/Saying wasn't it just like swimming out on the lake?/And stars collide and the air's alive/Or was it just like those promises that you made/On our last night… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Better Than Ezra for "Our Last Night" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes BBC's Doctor Who, The CW's The Flash, Netflix's The Witcher, NBC's This Is Us, STARZ's Outlander, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead & The Walking Dead: World Beyond, TNT's AEW Dynamite with CM Punk & MJF, and more. And then we wrap things up with a review of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's "The Always Sunny Podcast" Episode S10E02.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, November 26, 2021:

Better Call Saul Season 6 Scripts Are "Out of Control": Tony Dalton

The Walking Dead: WB S02 & Fear TWD S07 Promos: Big Bads Make Moves

Outlander: STARZ Releases Season 6 "Skye Boat Song" Opening Credits

The Orville Offers Everyone a Proper Toast for This Thanksgiving

Setting Up HBO's Peacemaker Outside San Diego Comic-Con

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Causes Boys to Commit Crimes?!

AEW Dynamite: Bryan Danielson is a Turkey for Leaving WWE

The Witcher Season 2: Meet the Myriapod- Geralt Wishes He Hadn't

The Flash vs Reverse-Flash? Mia's "Lost Loved One"? Armageddon Part 5

AEW Dynamite: The Chadster is Not Thankful for MJF vs. CM Punk

This Is Us Season 6 Official Trailer Will Hit Your Emotions Hard

Truth, Justice & A Better Tomorrow! Superman Voice Tim Daly Approves!

Mayor of Kingstown Interview: Jeremy Renner on Taylor Sheridan Series

And here's a look at our most recent round of reviews, including FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's "The Always Sunny Podcast" Episode S10E02:

The Always Sunny Podcast E02: Booze, Porn, Cigarettes, "Jerks" & More

