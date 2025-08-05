Always Sunny BDay, Mister Miracle & Peacemaker: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Peacock's Crystal Lake, WWE/Brock Lesnar, NBC's Law & Order: SVU, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, One Piece Day, HBO Max's Peacemaker, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, DC Studios's Mister Miracle, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Netflix's Wednesday, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, August 5, 2025:

WWE Raw Tonight: SummerSlam Fallout Sure to Be 100% Positive for WWE

Crystal Lake Showrunner Shares Another "Friday the 13th" Easter Egg

Law & Order: Hargitay Posts Perfect Benson/Stabler Image: "Reunited"

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3: Meet Alexandra Masangkay's Paz

Always Sunny Creator Rob Mac Honors OG Gang on 20th Anniversary

One Piece Day '25 Rolls Out Schedule for 2-Day Celebration Livestream

Peacemaker: James Gunn Can "Accept" Matter-Eater Lad Being DCU Canon

AEW Full Gear Returns to Newark This November; Tickets on Sale 8/25

Strange New Worlds S03E05: "Through the Lens of Time" Images Released

Mister Miracle Showrunner Tom King "At Work on These Two Lovebirds"

One Piece Day: Netflix Series Teasing Something "Big"; New S02 Image

The Librarians: The Next Chapter: Our Updated Season 1 Finale Preview

Wednesday: Lewis-Nyawo Discusses Being a Sheriff in Tim Burton's World

Brock Lesnar Returns at WWE SummerSlam Amid Legal Controversies

