Always Sunny, The Orville, That '90s Show & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, That '90s Show, The Orville, Justified, Titans, Succession, and tons more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Blondie with "Heart of Glass," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia kicking off its first day of Season 16 filming (with an injury), Mila Kunis not being thrilled with the changes to Jackie/Kelso/Fez story in That '90s Show, Hulu not exactly inspiring confidence in The Orville fans' minds, Timothy Olyphant sharing with Conan O'Brien what went down during that shootout during the filming of FX's Justified: City Primeval, HBO Max's Titans star Curran Walters, Joshua Orpin & Jay Lycurgo sharing some thoughts on the series ending, and HBO releasing an official teaser trailer for the fourth season of Succession.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Always Sunny, The Orville, That '90s Show & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Comedy Central's South Park, Carol Burnett, Tencent's The Three-Body Problem, NBC's Saturday Night Live, The CW's Gotham Knights, FOX's Bob's Burgers/Family Guy/The Simpsons, The CW's Superman & Lois, STARZ's Party Down, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Breaking Bad/PopCorners, Disney's Star Wars: The Acolyte, HBO's Game of Thrones/House of the Dragon, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, January 27, 2023:

South Park: Casa Bonita Announces 500 New Jobs Ahead of Reopening

Carol Burnett: NBC Special Will Celebrate Comedy Icon's 90th Birthday

The Three-Body Problem Ep. 8 Review: Suddenly, Everything Happens!

The Orville: 176 Days Later, Hulu Still Doesn't Have Season 4 Update

Saturday Night Live: Michael B. Jordan Gets Valentine Request & More

Gotham Knights Director Signals Start of Season Finale Filming

Bob's Burgers, Family Guy & The Simpsons Each Renewed for 2 Seasons

Justified Revival "A Little Understaffed" During Shootout: Olyphant

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Filming Has Painful Start

Saturday Night Live: Pedro Pascal, Coldplay On Tap for February 4th

Superman & Lois: Michael Cudlitz Will "Crush It" as Lex Luthor: Cryer

Party Down Trailer; Nick Offerman, Quinta Brunson & More Confirmed

Succession Season 4 Teaser Trailer: This Season, Every Move Is Crucial

AEW Dynamite Recap: An Emotional Tribute to the Late Jay Briscoe

Breaking Bad: PopCorners Reunion Finds Walt & Jesse Hitting The Road

The Acolyte: Amandla Stenberg on "Surreal" Filming Experience & More

Titans: Curran Walters, Joshua Orpin & Jay Lycurgo React to Series End

Saturday Night Live: Michael B. Jordan Read-Thru; M3GAN 2.0 BTS Look

Doom Patrol/Titans, Always Sunny Season 16 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke: Would Be "Too Weird" to Watch HOTD

That '90s Show: Mila Kunis Not Buying Jackie/Kelso/Fez Changes

Peanuts, Frog and Toad, Eva the Owlet & More: Apple TV+ Kids Lineup

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.