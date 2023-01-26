Doom Patrol/Titans, Always Sunny Season 16 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch, we have Jeremy Renner, Doom Patrol/Titans, Critical Role/Amazon, Always Sunny, SNL, ATHF, The Flash, & more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us the Dave Matthews Band with "The Space Between," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes new details being released on Jeremy Renner's New Year's Day accident, HBO Max ending Doom Patrol & Titans after four seasons, Critical Role announcing the new Amazon animated series Mighty Nein & a new deal, The Gang from FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia checking in from Paddy's for Season 16, NBC's Saturday Night Live host Michael B. Jordan offering a "teachable moment" on why you shouldn't sneak up on him, and Adult Swim welcoming back Frylock, Meatwad & Master Shake with a new season of Aqua Teen Hunger Force.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doom Patrol/Titans, Always Sunny Season 16 & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: The CW's The Flash, WWE/Vince McMahon, HBO Max's Velma, Paramount+'s Wolf Pack, The CW's Gotham Knights, Justin Roiland/Squanchy Games/Hulu, Paramount+'s Frasier, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge, Tencent's The Three-Body Problem, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, January 26, 2023:

James Gunn: Titans, Doom Patrol Ending Decision Preceded Him, Safran

The Flash Season 9 Ep. 1 "Wednesday Ever After" Images Released

Titans, Doom Patrol Ending After 4 Seasons; Showrunners Respond

Third Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon Proceeds; Two Others May End

Velma Eps. 5 & 6 Trailer: Could The Past Lead to a Break in The Case?

Wolf Pack Cast on Working with Sarah Michelle Gellar; New Preview

Gotham Knights Teaser: Who Killed Batman? Embry & Mabry Join Cast

Mighty Nein: Critical Role Announces New Amazon Animated Series, Deal

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16: The Gang Reopens Paddy's

Justin Roiland Dropped from Hulu's Solar Opposites, Koala Man

Saturday Night Live PSA: Please Don't Sneak Up on Michael B. Jordan

Aqua Teen Hunger Force Gets Season 12 Green Light; "Plantasm" Update

Frasier: Jess Salgueiro, Anders Keith Join Paramount+ Sequel Series

The Flash Season 9: The CW Releases Extended "Final Run" Trailer

The Umbrella Academy Season 4: Justin Min Missed Toronto, Ontario

Squanch Games Confirms Justin Roiland Resigned Earlier This Month

AEW Dynamite Preview: Mark Briscoe Makes AEW Debut in Tribute Match

Squid Game: Netflix, Producers Defend "Challenge" Filming Conditions

The Flash: Danielle Panabaker Shares Photos from Show's Early Days

Jeremy Renner Injured Attempting to Save Nephew: Sheriff's Report

The Three-Body Problem Ep. 7 Finally Offers Us The Three-Body Problem

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 "Will Get Those 'Next Gen' Feels Back": EP

