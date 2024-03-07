Avatar, X-Men '97, Reacher, Night Court & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, bctv daily dispatch, creature commandos, ghosts, Night Court, pretty little liars: summer school, Reacher, saturday night live, smiling friends, X-Men '97

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, AEW/WWE, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, Sony's The Karate Kid 6, NBC's Night Court, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Prime Video's Reacher, CBS's Young Sheldon, Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Max's Creature Commandos, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, CBS's Ghosts, Netflix's Homicide: NY/LA, Crunchyroll's Dragon Ball Super, Disney's Star Tours Adventures, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, March 7, 2024:

Saturday Night Live Spotlights Host Josh Brolin, SNL Cast at Read Thru

Kazuchika Okada Joins AEW, Sides with Young Bucks in Anti-WWE Plot

Claudio Castagnoli Arrives For AEW: Fight Forever

Smiling Friends, Clay Animator Lee Hardcastle Team on Adult Swim Promo

The Karate Kid 6: Ming-Na Wen and Sadie Stanley in Sony Franchise Film

Night Court Season 2 "Wheelers of Fortune" Images: The Wheelers Return

X-Men '97 Key Art Poster Also Offers Episode Titles, Streaming Dates

Saturday Night Live Midweek: Brolin Brings Some Serious Thanos Game

Reacher: Tee, Berchtold, Montesinos & Stewart Join Season 3 Cast

Young Sheldon: Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik Reuniting for Series Finale

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Set for Spring; 4 More Join Cast

Creature Commandos Still Set for 2024; Gunn Shares Production Update

Bull Nakano Named Next 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee

Avatar: The Last Airbender Earns 2-Season Renewal; Ends with Season 3

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 4 "Halloween 3" Video Previews Released

Homicide: Dick Wolf, Netflix Produce NY, LA-Set True Crime Docuseries

Dragon Ball Super English Dub Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

Mandalorian, Andor & Ahsoka Coming to Disney's Star Tours Adventures

