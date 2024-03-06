The Boys, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lex Luthor(s) & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, creature commandos, dcu, doctor who, james gunn, john wick, Obi Wan Kenobi, sugar, superman, the boys, twilight, Young Sheldon

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Lionsgate's John Wick & Twilight series, Disney+'s The Descendants, AEW/WWE, DC Studios's Superman, CBS's Young Sheldon spinoff, James Gunn/DC Universe, Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi, Prime Video's The Boys, Max's Creature Commandos, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Apple TV+'s Sugar, HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, Crunchyroll's The Leveling of Solo Leveling, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, March 6, 2024:

Lionsgate Television Shopping John Wick, Animated Twilight TV Series

The Descendants: The Rise Of Red Sets Sail This Summer (TEASER)

Sammy Guevara Reportedly Suspended by AEW Again

Superman Filming Started in Norway: Gunn Teases Fortress of Solitude

Young Sheldon: Georgie/Mandy-Focused Spinoff Gets CBS Series Order

Raw Commentators Betray WWE, Praise Sting's AEW Retirement Match

Wonder Woman: Gunn Debunks Casting Rumor; Superman, Lanterns, Waller

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Did We Just Get Our Final Answer on Season 2?

The Boys Season 4: Homelander, Neuman Want to Make America Super Again

Creature Commandos: Alan Tudyk Has High Praise for Animated Series

Andor, Ob-Wan, Moon Knight & Falcon/Winter Soldier Get 4K Blu-ray Sets

The Boys S04: Vought-Homelander Support Singer-Neuman? Uh-Oh (VIDEO)

Superman: Nicholas Hoult & Michael Rosenbaum: When Lex Luthors Meet!

Saturday Night Live Welcomes Josh Brolin, Ariana Grande to Studio 8H

Sugar Trailer: Apple TV+, Colin Farrell Detective Series Set for April

Curb Your Enthusiasm Pays Tribute to Actor/Comedian Richard Lewis

The Leveling of Solo Leveling Docuseries Debuts on Crunchyroll

Sylvester McCoy Plays The Spoons On Colin Baker And Bonnie Langford

Xbox Reveals Special SpongeBob SquarePants Xbox Series X

Sting Wins Final Wrestling Match In The Daily LITG, 5th of March, 2024

