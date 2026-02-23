Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

BAFTA Awards Fallout, Doctor Who, Heated Rivalry: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: BAFTA Awards, Elsbeth, UFC: White & Strickland, Doctor Who, Heated Rivalry, CIA, Industry, Scrubs, and more!

Article Summary All the top TV moments, drama, and news from the 2026 BAFTA Awards fallout and BAFTA controversies

Spotlight on Doctor Who with Russell T Davies' script news and spinoff finale debates

Industry buzz: UFC, Netflix & Trump DOJ probe, Elsbeth with Steve Buscemi, and more TV highlights

Previews, sneak peeks, and interviews from Primal, CIA, Industry, Scrubs, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Primal, 2026 BAFTA Awards, Elsbeth, Trump & Netflix, UFC: White & Strickland, Doctor Who, Heated Rivalry, Sheriff Country, CIA, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Industry, American Dad!, Daredevil: Born Again, Honey, Scrubs, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, February 23rd, 2026:

Primal S03E07: "Heart of the Undead": Spear Realizes What He's Become

Did E! Entertainment's 2026 BAFTA Awards Airing Edit N-Word Moment?

2026 BAFTA Awards Weren't Live: Why Didn't The BBC Edit the N-Word?

Elsbeth S03E13 "Murder Six Across" Overview: Steve Buscemi Guest Stars

KPOP Demon Hunters: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami's "Golden" 2026 BAFTAs

Trump's DOJ Now Investigating Netflix, Wants to Hear From Hollywood

UFC Figurehead Dana White: Media Makes Sean Strickland Say Dumb Stuff

Doctor Who: RTD Wrote "Multiple Versions" of Christmas Special Script

Heated Rivalry Creator on How Sex "Functions Differently" in Season 2

Sheriff Country S01E10 "Crucible, Part 2" Sneak Peek: Under Attack

CIA S01E01 "Directed Energy" Sneak Peek: Tough First Impressions

2026 Winter Olympics: Your Viewing Guide to Today's Closing Ceremony

2026 BAFTA Awards Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch, Nominees & More

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Our Season Finale "The Morrow" Preview

Industry S04E07: "Points of Emphasis" Preview: Harper's Next Move

Dark Winds: Here's Your S04E02 "Toward Their Unknown Paths" Preview

American Dad! Returns to FOX Tonight! Check Out Our S20E01 Preview

Doctor Who: Davies Defends "Land/Sea" Spinoff Finale (Us? Not So Much)

The Tubes On Disc: Over The Garden Wall, The Creep Tapes & More!

Daredevil: Born Again S02/Colleen Wing Rumor Addressed by Henwick

Honey: BBC Offers Up a First Look at Kinda Sorta "Killing Eve" Prequel

Scrubs: Bunn, Dudman, Gridley on "Cool College-Like" Experience & More

Beam Me Up, Sulu: George Takei on Khan, "Allegiance," Politics & More

