Netflix/Trump, John Waters/AHS 13, Scrubs & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Trump/Netflix, Mayfair Witches, American Horror Story, Scrubs, Janel Grant/WWE, George Takei, and more!
- Trump targets Netflix with new threats following a heated rant by Laura Loomer
- John Waters reveals a major role in American Horror Story Season 13
- Scrubs revival updates: Zach Braff and Donald Faison talk about their big reunion
- Get the latest on Mayfair Witches S3, Demon Slayer, wrestling news, and much more
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Trump/Netflix, Mayfair Witches, American Horror Story, Svengoolie, Scrubs, Janel Grant/WWE, WWE SmackDown, AEW Collision, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, Witch Hat Atelier, The Anime Business, George Takei, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, February 22nd, 2026:
Trump Threatens Netflix with "Consequences" After Laura Loomer Rant
Mayfair Witches Co-Showrunner Thomas Schnauz Signals Season 3 Wrap
American Horror Story: John Waters on His "Big New Part" in AHS 13
House of Svengoolie Takes a Hit Off "The Mist" TONIGHT on MeTV
Scrubs Revival: Zach Braff & Donald Faison on Their Reunion "Eagle"
WWE 2K26 Shows Off More From This Year's MyRISE Content
Janel Grant Speaks Out As WWE Lawsuit Arbitration Hearing Set
WWE SmackDown Review: Poetry, Upsets, and Wrestling Revolution
AEW Collision Preview: An Innocent Raccoon's Worst Nightmare
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Returns to US Theatres on March 6th
Witch Hat Atelier Set for April Premiere; Crunchyroll Releases Trailer
The Anime Business Ep. 13 Spotlights John O'Donnell/Central Park Media
Netflix/James Cameron, Bridgerton & Paradise Lost: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Beam Me Up, Sulu: George Takei on Fan Film, Star Trek Legacy & More
