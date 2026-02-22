Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Netflix/Trump, John Waters/AHS 13, Scrubs & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Trump/Netflix, Mayfair Witches, American Horror Story, Scrubs, Janel Grant/WWE, George Takei, and more!

Article Summary Trump targets Netflix with new threats following a heated rant by Laura Loomer

John Waters reveals a major role in American Horror Story Season 13

Scrubs revival updates: Zach Braff and Donald Faison talk about their big reunion

Get the latest on Mayfair Witches S3, Demon Slayer, wrestling news, and much more

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, February 22nd, 2026:

Trump Threatens Netflix with "Consequences" After Laura Loomer Rant

Mayfair Witches Co-Showrunner Thomas Schnauz Signals Season 3 Wrap

American Horror Story: John Waters on His "Big New Part" in AHS 13

House of Svengoolie Takes a Hit Off "The Mist" TONIGHT on MeTV

Scrubs Revival: Zach Braff & Donald Faison on Their Reunion "Eagle"

WWE 2K26 Shows Off More From This Year's MyRISE Content

Janel Grant Speaks Out As WWE Lawsuit Arbitration Hearing Set

WWE SmackDown Review: Poetry, Upsets, and Wrestling Revolution

AEW Collision Preview: An Innocent Raccoon's Worst Nightmare

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Returns to US Theatres on March 6th

Witch Hat Atelier Set for April Premiere; Crunchyroll Releases Trailer

The Anime Business Ep. 13 Spotlights John O'Donnell/Central Park Media

Netflix/James Cameron, Bridgerton & Paradise Lost: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Beam Me Up, Sulu: George Takei on Fan Film, Star Trek Legacy & More

