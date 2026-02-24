Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

BAFTA Awards Reax, The X-Files, Wednesday & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Firefly, Devil May Cry, Tracker, The X-Files, Marshals, BAFTA Awards/BBC, Wednesday, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Full roundup of BAFTA Awards fallout, reactions, and major BBC controversy exposed

The X-Files revival from Ryan Coogler gets a Hulu pilot; Wednesday adds Winona Ryder

Firefly reunion teased, plus updates on Tracker, Devil May Cry, SNL, and more TV beats

Essential coverage of new trailers, cast reveals, TV funding news, and fresh show previews

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Firefly, American Dad!, WWE Raw, High Potential, Devil May Cry, Tracker, The X-Files, The Rookie, Marshals, BAFTA Awards/BBC, Funko, SNL, CIA, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, Wednesday, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, February 24th, 2026:

Are Nathan Fillion and Gina Torres Teasing Something Firefly-Related?

American Dad! Trailer: Check Out What's Ahead with Season 20

WWE Raw Preview: The Perfect Final Raw Before Elimination Chamber

High Potential Returns March 3rd: S02E13 & S02E14 Overviews Released

Devil May Cry Showrunner on Season 2, Vergil; New Images Released

Tracker S03E10 "The Fallout" Preview: Colter's Running Out of Options

The X-Files: Ryan Coogler's Revival Gets Pilot Order From Hulu

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 8: "Grand Theft Aircraft" Images Released

Marshals: New Official Trailer Intros Michael Cudlitz's Randall Clegg

BAFTA Awards N-Word Tic "Didn't Carry Any Meaning": Davidson Responds

Funko Teaming with Rideback, Spuree for TV, Film & Animated Projects

The Rookie: Here's Our Updated S08E08 "Grand Theft Aircraft" Preview

SNL Taps Harry Styles as Host & Musical Guest on March 14th

BAFTA Awards: Delroy Lindo Responds; BBC Claiming Truck to Blame?

CIA S01E01 "Directed Energy" Preview: Ellis & Gehlfuss-Starrer Debuts

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Debuts Tonight: Here's a Look!

Wednesday Season 3 Production Begins; Winona Ryder & More Join Cast

BAFTA Awards Pulled from iPlayer; BBC Apologizes But Questions Remain

Doctor Who Funding Talks Haven't Started; BBC Drama Head Praises HBO

BAFTA Awards Fallout, Doctor Who, Heated Rivalry: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!