Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include NBC's Saturday Night Live, The CW's The Flash, Disney+'s Hawkeye, Amazon's The Boys, The CW's Batwoman & Ruby Rose, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Prodigy, NBC's Hannibal for Halloween, TNT's AEW Dynamite, and more! And we wrap things up with a look at today's reviews, including AMC's Fear the Walking Dead and FX's What We Do in the Shadows.

Star Trek: Prodigy – Paramount+ & Nickelodeon Release 2 New Previews

Friends Star James Michael Tyler (Gunther) Passes Away, Age 59

Inside Job Stars Slater, Duke Talk Netflix Series, Conspiracy Theories

Batwoman: Ruby Rose Doubles Down on Claims; Posts Emails, Messages

Breaking Bad, Daria, Atlanta & More: Top 5 TV Show Soundtracks (Cable)

Saturday Night Live: Ed Sheeran Confirms Positive COVID-19 Test

The Boys Goes "What If…?": Hughlander, Milk Train; S02 Deleted Scene

Seventeen Things The Chadster Hated About AEW Dynamite 10/23/2021

Hawkeye Poster: Kate, Clint & Lucky Are Here to Save Your Holidays

The Flash Season 8: Kat McNamara Talks Armageddon, Mia's Future & More

Six Title Changes Happened at Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory PPV

Hannibal: Why Bryan Fuller's TV Series Is Your Perfect Halloween Treat

Saturday Night Live Gets Jason Sudeikis Honor; Oscar Isaac Goes Pirate

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 E02 "Six Hours" Review: Amazing Grace

What We Do in the Shadows S03E09 Review: A Heartbreaking Farewell?

