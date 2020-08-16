Batwoman: Kevin Conroy On "Dark" Bruce Wayne, "Crisis" Backlash & More

By the time the antimatter settled on The CW's mega-crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths," the Arrowverse multiverse found itself a bit smaller but still "multi" (with a feeling that the number of universes could definitely be played with). Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) found a new life in a "pocket earth" while the remaining heroes faced a new world where those once dead are alive and villains are now allies- and where old threats have been born anew. One of the biggest moments from the crossover came during the ninth episode of Batwoman, with "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" when Kate Kane aka Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Kara Danvers aka Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) met Earth-99's Bruce Wayne (veteran Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy)- and let's just say this was definitely not the Batman Beyond Bruce Wayne.

Appearing on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You Podcast w/ Michael Rosenbaum this past week, Conroy addressed what it was like playing such a less-than-honorable version of The Dark Knight's alter-ego and his thoughts on the pushback the crossover received over how his Bruce Wayne was portrayed. While Conroy didn't know going in just how dark his character had become, he found the challenge "fun" and a change of pace: "I didn't know I was going to try and kill Supergirl. He was dark, he was dark. A lot of fans were not happy about that. They didn't like seeing that version of Bruce Wayne. For me it was fun though –it was a lot of fun to sort of stretch my acting chops a bit."

When Conroy was contacted for the role, he assumed it would be a Bruce Wayne circa the Batman Beyond time period: "They didn't tell me anything about this Batman. They just said he was the Batman in the future –he was old Bruce Wayne. And I said 'You mean like Batman Beyond old Bruce Wayne?' and they said 'No he's not 80 but he's older. And he's in bad shape." From there, Conroy would be on a "need-to-know" basis regarding Bruce Wayne as the network looked to avoid spoilers. "They're so guarded with their scripts, the studios as you know. They don't give 'em out. So they didn't give me anything. I got a script basically when I was about to get on a plane to fly to Vancouver to do the show. I didn't see anything. I said yes because I was so excited to do something on camera again." So did the experience scratch his acting itch, or would he return for more? Conroy didn't leave a lot to the imagination with his response: "I would love to."

