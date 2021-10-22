Batwoman, SNL, S.H.I.E.L.D. & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 22 Oct 21

She calls me from the cold. Just when I was low, feeling short of stable. And all that she intends. And all she keeps inside isn't on the label. She says she's ashamed. And can she take me for a while? Can I be a friend, we'll forget the past. Maybe I'm not able. And I break at the bend. We're here and now, but will we ever be again. 'Cause I have found. All that shimmers in this world is sure to fade. Away again… to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Fuel for "Shimmer," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include NBC's Saturday Night Live & Jason Sudeikis, ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The CW's Batwoman w/ Ruby Rose & Camrus Johnson, NBC's Law & Order w/ Christopher Meloni & Mariska Hargitay, WWE Crown Jewel, Apple TV Plus' Mythic Quest w/ Sudeikis & Rob McElhenney & Anthony Hopkins, HBO's Hellraiser series, HBO Max's Titans & Brenton Thwaites, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, October 22, 2021:

Law & Order: Christopher Meloni Wishes Mariska Hargitay Happy 500th

Saturday Night Live Promos Offer Jason Sudeikis, "Bread Lasso" & More

Batwoman Star Camrus Johnson on Ruby Rose: "A Lot of Lies Were Spread"

WWE Crown Jewel Recap – Edge & Seth Rollins Steal The Show

Batwoman Season 1 PA Claims Ruby Rose Was "A Dictator to Work For"

Shibata Returns During NJPW's G1 Climax As Tourney Winner Is Crowned

Inside Man: BBC Previews David Tennant, Stanley Tucci Crime Miniseries

Walker Season 2 Trailer Finds A Family Feud Ready to Reignite

Ghosts: McIver & Ambudkar CBS Series Scares Up Full Season Order

Mythic Quest Renewed for Seasons 3/4; Anthony Hopkins Wants Ted Lasso

Titans: Brenton Thwaites Talks Season 4 Hopes: "So Many Possibilities"

So Is Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Proper MCU Canon or Not?

WWE Tweets and Deletes New Stipulation for Reigns vs. Lesnar

Hellraiser: David Gordon Green Offers Update on HBO Series Adapt

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Shares 100th Ep Preview Images, Promo & More

Super Pumped: Uma Thurman is Arianna Huffington for Showtime Anthology

Walker: The CW Shares Season 2 E01 "They Started It" Images, Overview

Trolls: Kendrick, Timberlake, Thompson in NBC Animated Holiday Special

The Sopranos: HBO Max & David Chase Discussing Prequel Series

The X-Files: David Duchovny Wanted to Believe in A Role on Full House

One Piece: 1,000th Anime Episode Airs on Funimation This November

