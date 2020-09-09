BBC Launches A New Doctor Who Daleks Animated Series With Joe Sugg

As part of the multi-media Doctor Who crossover Time Lord Victorious, the BBC has just announced a new Daleks animated series called, Daleks! launching in November for Doctor Who's birthday. This is the final announced chapter in the Time Lord Victorious crossover that began with the Doctor Who comic book, continued with the Doctor Who Annual and has books, audio, immersive experiences and toys to come.

Daleks! is a five-part CGI animation written by Time Lord Victorious showrunner James Goss will be available for fans to watch for free, weekly on the Doctor Who YouTube channel. It will star Nicholas Briggs (voice of the Daleks in Doctor Who) Joe Sugg (YouTube, Strictly Come Dancing), Anjli Mohindra (Bodyguard, The Sarah Jane Adventures) and Ayesha Antoine (Holby City).

The Dalek Empire comes up against a terrible force. The Daleks' plundering of the Archive of Islos unearths something ancient and deadly. Soon Skaro is under attack and the Dalek Emperor is on the run! Can the Daleks defeat their adversaries and regain their planet, even with help from an old enemy? Will this be the end of the Daleks?

Written by James Goss and created by Salford-based animators Studio Liddell, Daleks! is a BBC Studios Digital production.

Time for some PR quotes from the cast:

Nicholas Briggs says "This latest, fantastic, thrill-packed venture into the world of animation, with the Daleks as the stars of the show, is something so many of us have been craving for years. And for me it's been a marvellous challenge, as usual playing every single Dalek in action, but with the added excitement of portraying some beautifully written, leading Dalek characters. It's been a blast, and I can't wait to see the finished production."

Joe Sugg says "I'm super excited and thankful to have been invited to play a role in this new animation. I've been a fan of Doctor Who from a young age so to be a part of it is a dream come true."

Anjli Mohindra says "When I saw that this series was about THOSE iconic villains I knew it was going to be one hell of a ride and I couldn't wait to sign up!! I had so much fun being thrown into the wonderfully weird world of remote recording and so thrilled that I was able to be part of something that feel so special!"

Ayesha Antoine says "I have never been more fascinated to see the final product of a show. To be a part of the animated story of these iconic baddies is really special. The recording session was a whole new adventure – another surreal moment to add to the growing list from 2020."

Looks like we'll have to rewrite the timeline and insert the show in the following Time Lord Victorious checklists:

September 1st

A Dalek Awakens on YouTube

September 2nd

Defender Of The Daleks #1 comic from Titan Comics,

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) Lee Binding

A thrilling new adventure for the Tenth Doctor (as played by fan-favorite David Tennant) that sees the shocking return of his deadliest enemies: the Daleks! But things aren't what they seem – time is all wrong, and something is coming that terrifies even the Daleks… The first of two oversized issues kicking off the BBC's highly anticipated multi-platform Doctor Who epic, Time Lord Victorious!In Shops: Sep 02, 2020 SRP: $5.99

September 3rd

Doctor Who: The Official Annual 2021 – Penguin Random House Children's and BBC Studios

September 17th

Monstrous Beauty #1 – Doctor Who Magazine #556, Panini.

Featuring the Ninth Doctor and Rose Tyler, written by Scott Gray, drawn by John Ross, coloured by James Offredi and lettering by Roger Langridge.

October 1st

The Knight, the Fool and the Dead from BBC Books

"We live forever, barring accidents. Just like everyone else in the universe." The Doctor travels back to the Dark Times, an era where life flourishes and death is barely known… Then come the Kotturuh – creatures who spread through the cosmos dispensing mortality. They judge each and every species and decree its allotted time to live. For the first time, living things know the fear of ending. And they will go to any lengths to escape this grim new spectre, death. The Doctor is an old hand at cheating death. Now, at last, he can stop it at source. He is coming for the Kotturuh, ready to change everything so that life wins from the start. Not just the last of the Time Lords. The Time Lord Victorious.

October 7th

Short Trips: Master Thief / Lesser Evils, Big Finish

Master Thief by Sophie Iles and stars Jon Culshaw as Roger Delgado's original Master. The Master wants to plunder one of the most secure vaults in the universe, the Repository. He's got a plan, and a deadly new weapon to assist him. However, as the Master quickly discovers, getting in might be easy, but getting away with it might cost him everything. Lesser Evils by Simon Guerrier stars Jon Culshaw as Anthony Ainley's original Master. The Kotturuh have arrived on the planet Alexis to distribute the gift of the death to its inhabitants. The only person standing in their way is a renegade Time Lord, who has sworn to protect the locals. A Time Lord called the Master…

October 9th

Defender of the Daleks #2 from Titan Comics

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) Andie Tong

A thrilling new adventure for the Tenth Doctor (as played by fan-favorite David Tennant) that sees the shocking return of his deadliest enemies: the Daleks! But things aren't what they seem – time is all wrong, and something is coming that terrifies even the Daleks… Part of BBC's highly anticipated multi-platform Doctor Who epic, TIME LORD VICTORIOUS!In Shops: Oct 07, 2020 SRP: $5.99

October 14th

Doctor Who – Time Lord Victorious: He Kills Me, He Kills Me Not, Big Finish

Paul McGann's Eighth Doctor takes on a deadly new villain – Brian the Ood, written by Carrie Thompson, On the desert world of Atharna, the Doctor's life is about to be changed forever. Looking to visit one of the Seven Hundred Wonders of the Universe, he's quickly embroiled in a web of deceit. Worse than that, this Wonder of the Universe is missing, and the Doctor is about to encounter one of his most dangerous and duplicitous adversaries. The Doctor is about to meet Brian.

October 15th

Monstrous Beauty #2 – Doctor Who Magazine #557, Panini.

Featuring the Ninth Doctor and Rose Tyler, written by Scott Gray, drawn by John Ross, coloured by James Offredi and lettering by Roger Langridge.

October 20th

Dalek Drone/Dalek Emperor Figurines – Eaglemoss/ Hero Collector

Each of the four Time Lord Victorious box sets will contain two hand-painted polyresin figurines at 1:21 scale (i.e. about 3.5 inches tall) and a companion magazine, kicking off with a Dalek Drone and Dalek Emperor. The second and third boxes will also include Daleks of different stripes – including a Dalek Time Commander – while the last will feature David Tennant's Tenth Doctor in the "ornate and war-torn Gallifreyan robes" seen in various Time Lord Victorious artwork.

November 1st

Dalek Commander & Dalek Scientist – Eaglemoss/ Hero Collector

November 11th

Doctor Who – Time Lord Victorious: The Enemy of My Enemy, Big Finish

The people of Wrax are happy to begin peaceful negotiations with the Dalek Empire. The two species are preparing to engage in an alliance that will last throughout the ages. The only one who seems to object to this happy union is the Doctor. He knows that you can never trust the Daleks. But more than that, he knows that the Wraxians should never have existed… With Nicholas Briggs returning as the voice of the Daleks, and Paul McGann as the Doctor, the story is written by Tracy Ann Baines and is available for pre-order now.

November 12th

Monstrous Beauty #3 – Doctor Who Magazine #558, Panini.

Featuring the Ninth Doctor and Rose Tyler, written by Scott Gray, drawn by John Ross, coloured by James Offredi and lettering by Roger Langridge.

November 18th

Defender Of The Daleks Collection – Titan Comics

An incredible new graphic novel starring the Tenth Doctor, played by fan-favorite David Tennant, and features his mortal enemies, the Daleks, for the first time ever in TITAN COMICS! This story ties in with the BBC's multi-platform event: Time Lord Victorious! After awaking in an alternate reality where the Time War never took place, the Tenth Doctor is recruited by his deadly nemeses, the Daleks, to defeat a terror that even they fear. Can the Doctor make peace with his enemies in order to stop this unknown monster from the Dark Times as it seeks to extinguish all life in the universe?! This brand new time-travelling tale is part of the BBC's multi-platform event that connects across all Doctor Who publishing media, including books, audio dramas, an escape room and much more!

November 23rd

Dalek Executioner & Dalek Strategist – Eaglemoss/ Hero Collector

November 27th

Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious – Echoes of Extinction, Big Finish November 27th on vinyl

David Tennant co-starring with Paul McGann as The Dcotors. Trapped, a haunted monster waits to consume new victims. It needs help. It needs a doctor. Unfortunately, it also needs to kill whoever it meets. Thrust into immediate danger, and on the back-foot, it will take all of the Doctor's ingenuity to triumph. Two interlinked adventures. Two Doctors. One foe. Tennant and McGann's versions of the story will be presented on either side of a vinyl record, with audiences encouraged to listen to them in whichever preference they desire. Written by Alfie Shaw, the story will also star Doctor Who star Arthur Darvill, Torchwood's Burn Gorman, Mina Anwar ( The Sarah Jane Adventures), Kathryn Drysdale (Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps) and Paul Clayton (The Crown).

December 3rd

Doctor Who: The Minds of Magnox from BBC Audio

Starring David Tennant, the Doctor travels with Brian, the Ood assassin, to the planet Magnox, one of the greatest receptacles of knowledge the universe will ever know, and home to the Minds of Magnox. The Doctor needs to ask a vital question, but the answer is Grade 1 Classified. In order to gain an audience with the Minds of Magnox he must take a dangerous test. Meanwhile, Brian The Ood gets involved with a criminal group and is asked to assassinate the Minds of Magnox. However, others also have the planet within their sights… The story is written by Darren Jones, will also be available on vinyl and is available for pre-order now.

December 4th

Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious – Echoes of Extinction, Big Finish December 4th for download

December 9th

Doctor Who – Time Lord Victorious: Mutually Assured Destruction, Big Finish

Mutually Assured Destruction written by Lizzie Hopley starring Paul McGann. The fallout of the great battle. Outnumbered and alone, on a Dalek time-ship careering through the vortex, the Doctor must use all his cunning to survive. As the saucer disintegrates around them, the Doctor is trapped with a crew of increasingly desperate Daleks. Or are the Daleks trapped with him? But how important is it that Who fans have followed the whole story before picking up this McGann trilogy? Producer Alfie Shaw says it can also stand alone.

December 10th

All Flesh is Grass from BBC Books

Eighth, Ninth and Tenth Doctors. "Even a Time Lord can't change the past." A wasteland. A dead world… No, there is a biodome rising from the ashes. Here, life teems and flourishes, with strange, lush plants and many-winged insects with bright carapaces – and one solitary sentient creature, who spends its days talking to the insects and tending this lonely garden. This is Inyit, the Last of the Kotturuh. In All Flesh is Grass we are transported back to The Dark Times. The Tenth Doctor has sworn to stop the Kotturuh, ending death and bringing life to the universe. But his plan is unravelling – instead of bringing life, nothing has changed and all around him people are dying. Death is everywhere. Now he must confront his former selves – one in league with their greatest nemesis and the other manning a ship of the undead…

February

Time Fracture – Immersive Everywhere

Beneath the streets of London, a gateway is opening, time as we know it is collapsing, and the fate of our world hangs in the balance. This ground-breaking immersive event puts you at the heart of the story, plunging you into an epic journey across space and time. A great challenge lies ahead, with amazingly-realised worlds to explore, fantastic characters to meet, and many dangers to encounter. The universe as we know it is at stake – now is the time for you to step up, be the hero of the adventure, and save your beautiful planet.

March 1st

The Time Lord Victorious & Brian the Ood – Eaglemoss