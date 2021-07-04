BCTV Daily Dispatch 04 July 2021: Lovecraft Fallout; Morty Goes Green

My bad habits lead to late nights ending alone. Conversations with a stranger I barely know. Swearing this will be the last but it probably won't. I've got nothing left to lose, or use, or do. My bad habits lead to wide eyes staring at space. And I know I lose control of the things that I say. Yeah, I was looking for a way out, now I can't escape. Nothing happens after two. It's true, it's true. My bad habits lead to …the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect for Ed Sheeran, welcome to your Sunday edition of our daily rewind. You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Newbie highlights for this round include Amazon pushing back on The Lord of the Rings/unsafe set allegations; David Ramsey's John Diggle helping Team Flash; Rick and Morty introducing Planetina; Alex Kingston praising Doctor Who: Time Fracture; and Cailey Fleming is now TWDU & MCU. From there, we offer "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut but still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Sunday, July 4, 2021:

10. Lord of the Rings: Amazon Studios Pushes Back on Reports of Unsafe Set

9. The Flash Update: Martin, Patton, & Panabaker Resign for Season 8

8. The Flash Season 7 "P.O.W." Preview: John Diggle Comes Bearing Gifts

7. Rick and Morty Season 5 E03 Cold Open: Looks Like A Job For Planetina?

6. The Orville Season 3: Space Things, Night Lot & Red Shirt Concerns

5. Doctor Who: Time Fracture Releases Teaser; Alex Kingston Offers Praise

4. The Boys: Jensen Ackles Hits Links with Urban, Needs Late-Night Tool

3. Yes, That Was The Walking Dead Star Cailey Fleming in This Week's Loki

2. The Wheel of Time: Amazon Prime Teaser Confirms 2021 Series Premiere

1. Rick and Morty: Harmon Real-Life Rick Look Has Us Seeing Peter Capaldi

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order (and this is an easy one)- Good Omens is looking for paid "disciples" while Superman & Lois wraps Season 1 filming. But Misha Green's Lovecraft Country still has everyone talking:

Good Omens 2 Wants You This October- If You're In Scotland, That Is

Superman & Lois: Elizabeth Tulloch Confirms Final Season 1 Filming Day

Lovecraft Country: HBO, Misha Green Not Moving Forward with Season 2

Lovecraft Country: Misha Green Reveals Season 2 Title, New World Map

Lovecraft Country: A Theory About Misha Green's #NoConfederate Hashtag

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.