BCTV Daily Dispatch 07 August 21: Orville Rumblings; Double Jeopardy!

What kind of clothes do I suppose would be worn by a man with a mole on his nose? Who knows? Did I happen to mention, did I bother to disclose, that this man that we're seeking with the mole on his nose? I'm not sure of his clothes or anything else, except he's Chinese, a big clue by itself… to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to Moonlighting S01E06 "The Murder's in the Mail" writers (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours.- including double shots of Jeopardy! and The Orville.

Our Saturday newbies include trouble on the set of HBO's The White House Plumbers, Dave Bautista goes off again, CSI: Vegas starts profiling, Mystery Science Theater 3000 kicks off a summer film series, Rick and Morty offers a heartbreaking Birdperson preview, and Jeopardy! guest host LeVar Burton appreciates the support (while social media demands a recount). From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time. Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Saturday, August 7, 2021:

10. The Boys Season 3: Jensen Ackles Gets His Eye of the Tiger Focused

9. The White House Plumbers Halts Filming Over On-Set Incidents: Report

8. The Flash & Peacemaker: John Cena Needs You to Know the Difference

7. Dave Bautista on Ron DeSantis: "This Hack is Not a Leader"

6. Superman & Lois Season 1 Finale Poster Not a Good Sign for Smallville

5. CSI: Vegas Teasers: Sara's Rep Precedes Her; Roby Follows the Evidence

4. Mystery Science Theater 3000 Summer Film Series Kicks Off This Friday

3. Rick and Morty Season 5 E08 Cold Open Brings Birdperson Heartbreak

2. The Boys: Misha Collins Says Jensen Ackles Has Gotten Soft (& Gummy?)

1. Jeopardy!: LeVar Burton Deserved Better; Brent Spiner Has His Back

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- a double dose of The Orville, Domino's has an AEW issue, The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston stands by her anti-anti-vax position, and the rumored new Jeopardy! host Mike Richards has a bit of a lawsuit backstory:

Domino's Threatens to Slice Ties with AEW Over Pizza Cutter Incident

Jeopardy!: Mike Richards' "The Price is Right" Lawsuit Past Resurfaces

The Morning Show Star Jennifer Aniston Stands By Anti-Anti-Vax Stance

The Orville: Hulu "Really Excited" About S03 Cuts; Season 4 & Future?

The Orville: Looks Like Season 3 Has Only "Another Week" of Filming

