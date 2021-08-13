BCTV Daily Dispatch 13 August 21: Arrow Star Amell Goes "Green" & More

We're only twenty-three for another hour, give or take. We're fans of yours and we need a good mistake. We're not a sinner or preacher, all we have is sleight of hand. We do magic tricks for all the boys in the band. Baby, could we be the rabbit in your hat? We'd swing if you'd hand us, hand us the bat. We're on the road of least resistance. We'd rather give up than give in to this. So promise us only one thing, would you? Just don't ever make us promises. No promises, oh… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to Incubus (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Our Friday newbies include Impeachment getting an official trailer, Powerpuff! loses its Blossom in Chloe Bennet, Harley Quinn ponders a "What If…?" about Batman & Catwoman's sex life, and Stephen Amell reveals how becoming "Green" Arrow helped him with the final two seasons. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- articles that almost made the cut but are still worth the time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Friday, August 13, 2021:

10. Impeachment: American Crime Story: FX Releases Official Trailer

9. Supergirl Stealing: Benoist Wants Costume Badly; Rath May Have Issues

8. Law & Order: Meloni Breaks Internet, Needs Hargitay's Help Fixing It

7. Powerpuff: The CW Loses Its Blossom as Chloe Bennet Exits Pilot

6. Stephen King Talks 5 Fav Works; "Not the Brightest Bulb" Ron DeSantis

5. Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Calls On SPN Family For Touching Cause

4. Harley Quinn Goes "What If…?" Vibe with Batman/Catwoman Sex Life

3. American Horror Stories Announces Season 1 Episode 6 "Feral" Cast

2. Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Says Not So Fast Assuming Clone Beth

1. Greg Berlanti & "Green" Arrow Convinced Stephen Amell to Return

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- "Law & Order" fun with Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay, American Horror Stories star Cody Fern gets "Feral", Arnold Schwarzenegger has had it with anti-maskers, and The Punisher star Jon Bernthal's bad move:

Law & Order: Mariska Hargitay Has a Solution to Meloni's Big Problem

American Horror Stories S01E06 Preview: Cody Fern Has a Bad Feeling

Law & Order: Christopher Meloni & "Mom" Check In on Mariska Hargitay

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Message to Anti-Maskers: "Screw Your Freedom"

The Punisher Symbol, Jon Bernthal & Why Bad Decisions Matter: Opinion

