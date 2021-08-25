BCTV Daily Dispatch 25 August 21: Dexter Fans Get Showtime Confession

Dead I am the one. Exterminating son. Slipping through the trees. Strangling the breeze. Dead I am the sky. Watching angels cry. While they slowly turn. Conquering the worm. Dig through the ditches and burn through the witches. I slam in the back of my Dragula. Dig through the ditches and burn through the witches. I slam in the back of… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to Rob Zombie (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Our Wednesday newbies include Ryan Reynolds supporting LeVar Burton for Jeopardy! host, John Oliver heading back to the studio with HBO's Last Week Tonight, AEW & WWE ratings, Showtime admits to what Dexter fans have known since the series finale, and The Flash Season 8 director teases "epic" & "legendary" 5-part adventure. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- articles that almost made the cut but are still worth the time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Wednesday, August 25, 2021:

10. Jeopardy!: Ryan Reynolds Nudges Sony to Realize LeVar Burton's Dream

9. Last Week Tonight: John Oliver on Afghanistan Crisis & Studio Return

8. Is Mr. Mime Really Ash's Mom's Boyfriend in the Pokémon Anime?

7. Ratings Wars: AEW Rampage Fails to Beat WWE Despite CM Punk

6. Showtime Admits to What Dexter Fans Have Known Since Series Finale

5. What If…? Releases E03 Nick Fury & Black Widow Character Key Art

4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 4 Review: Another Vanilla Outing

3. The Orville & Star Trek Unite! Seth MacFarlane's Message to Jeopardy!

2. The Flash Director: 5-Part Season 8 Adventure "Epic" & "Legendary"

1. The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Elliot Page Confirms Final Filming Week

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- What If…? star Clark Gregg talks Agent Coulson return, Leslie Jordan talks Squeaky Clean, Dave Bautista takes on Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rick and Morty previews its Season 5 finale, and Kathryn Hahn dishes more on WandaVision:

What If…?: Clark Gregg on Animated Coulson, Rumors of MCU Return

Squeaky Clean: Leslie Jordan on Roku Original Series, Lockdown & More

Dave Bautista Wants Marjorie Taylor Greene to Pay the Ultimate Price

Rick and Morty Season 5 Finale Preview & DIY Scary Terry Meat Puppet

Kathyrn Hahn Gives Bleeding Cool The WandaVision Gossip

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rob Zombie – Dragula (Official Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EqQuihD0hoI)