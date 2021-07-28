BCTV Daily Dispatch 28 July 2021: Better Call Saul Health Emergency

They burned down the gambling house. It died with an awful sound. Uh, Funky Claude was running in and out. Pulling kids on the ground, When it all was over, we had to find another place. But Swiss time was running out. It seemed that we would lose the race. Smoke on the water… a fire in the sky. Smoke on the water… fire in… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to Deep Purple (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome to your Wednesday edition of our daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours- with waves of good luck and health being sent out to Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, who we learned collapsed on the set of the Breaking Bad spinoff on Tuesday and was rushed to the hospital (no updates as of this writing) as well as the rest of the Better Call Saul team.

Today's newbies include the Rick and Morty creative team talking turkey, Stargirl needs to learn "Balance", American Horror Story confirms Aliens and Mermaids, WWE & AEW ratings battles continue, Winston Duke is Bruce Wayne for Batman Unburied, Charmed star Madeleine Mantock thanks fans, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine drops a teaser for the trailer for its final run. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Wednesday, July 28, 2021:

10. Walker Season 1 E17 "Dig" a Supernatural Reunion for Jared Padalecki

9. Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon, Douglas Olsen, James Siciliano Talk Turkey

8. Stargirl Season 2 "Balance" Trailer Previews The Shade, Jade & More

7. Ratched: Sarah Paulson Helps Win Tequila, Shuts Down Season 2 Rumor

6. American Horror Story: Double Feature Art Highlights Aliens & Sirens

5. Ratings Wars: WWE Raw Wins Big with Return of Fans, Thwarting AEW

4. Batman Unburied: Winston Duke as Bruce Wayne; Jason Isaacs as Alfred

3. Charmed: Madeleine Mantock on Macy: "I Will Miss Playing Her So Much"

2. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Drops Teaser for Trailer for Series Return- Right?

1. Community: Joel McHale Talks Working with Chevy Chase; Chase Leaving

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- the return of Supergirl gets a trailer, Batwoman announces another Season 3 casting, Cherie Dimaline's Empire of Wild gets a series adapt, Big Sky Season 2 casting update proves a bit spoilery, and Amazon rounds out the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty series adapt cast:

Supergirl Season 6 Trailer: Can Kara Keep History from Repeating?

Batwoman Season 3 Taps Law & Order OC's Nick Creegan as Series Regular

Empire of Wild: Bosch Spinoff Prods Plan Cherie Dimaline Horror Adapt

Big Sky Season 2 Casting News Proves Big Season 1 Finale Spoiler

The Summer I Turned Pretty: Amazon Rounds Out YA Series Adapt Cast

