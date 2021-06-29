BCTV Daily Dispatch 29 June 2021: Fear Reinvents & Who Rumor Killers

Welcome to your Tuesday morning, down-n-dirty edition of the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Why do we call this one "down-n-dirty"? Because if we're being honest? We woke up late from an impromptu all-night It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia marathon and…well… you know how it goes. You also know how this goes, our daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar recently- from Fear the Walking Dead reinventing to The Orville red-shirting. From there, we offer "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut.

This time around, we have some Mephisto speculation, secretive Sunny, a look back at Conan's career, Bautista taking on Toyota, Edith Wilson ruling the audio dramas, The Orville talking red shirts, Fear TWD reinventing, and more:

10. Why We Know (We Think) Loki Scribe Michael Waldron Is Going Mephisto

9. Supernatural: Eric Kripke Talks Tweet; Apologized to Jared Padalecki

8. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Gets Season 15 Secretive?

7. How Conan's Legacy Was Overshadowed By 2010 NBC Tonight Show Debacle

6. Edith!: Rosamund Pike Rules As America's Secret First Female President

5. Dave Bautista is Disappointed in Toyota for Supporting Insurrection

4. American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy Ribs Sarah Paulson Over "Roanoke"

3. The Orville Season 3: Space Things, Night Lot & Red Shirt Concerns

2. The Boys Celebrates Erin Moriarty BDay; Jensen Ackles Shows Off Pipes

1. Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 "Biggest Reinvention" Yet; New Image

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- Loki star Sophia Do Martino talking Sylvie, Manifest creator Jeff Rake urging fans to keep #SaveManifest going, and Betty Gilpin making peace with GLOW end to debunking Doctor Who rumors and Dexter bringing back John Lithgow as the "Trinity Killer"… wait… what?!

Loki: Sophia Di Martino on Sylvie, LGBTQ Moment & Hiddleston Chemistry

Manifest: Jeff Rake Asks Fans to Keep the Faith; "You Deserve An End"

It's the End of GLOW As Viewers Know It & Betty Gilpin Feels Fine

Doctor Who: Olly Alexander's Agent Exterminates New Doctor Rumors

Dexter Revival Finds John Lithgow Returning As Trinity Killer: Report

