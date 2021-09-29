BCTV Daily Dispatch 29 Sept 21: What If…?, Law & Order, Psych & More

When I get high I get high on speed. Top fuel funny car's a drug for me. My heart, my heart. Kick start my heart. Always got the cops coming after me. Custom-built bike doing 103. My heart, my heart. Kick start my heart. Oh, are you ready girls? Oh, are you ready now? Whoa, yeah! Kick start my heart, give it a start. Whoa! Yeah! Baby! Whoa, yeah! Kick start my heart, hope it never stops! Whoa, yeah… for the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Mötley Crüe and "Kickstart My Heart" (check out the video below), this is BCTV's "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include NBC's Law & Order, CBC's Run the Burbs, Disney Plus' What If…?, Peacock's Psych 3: This Is Gus, FOX's The Masked Singer, and FXX's Archer. And we wrap things up with our reviews of FOX's The Great North, WWE Raw, FOX's Bob's Burgers, and Paramount Plus' Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, September 29, 2021:

Walker S02: Supernatural Star Richard Speight, Jr. Wraps Directing E02

Law & Order: Original Series Returning to NBC for Season 21

Archer: FXX Renews Long-Running Animated Series for Season 13

American Horror Story: DF Death Valley: KHS Broadcasts This Wednesday

Star Trek: Lower Decks Actor Jeffrey Combs Discusses Franchise Return

DC's Stargirl Season 2 E08 Preview: Dr. McNider Reaches Out to Beth?

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 13 Preview: Alex & Kelly Compare Notes

9/28 NXT 2.0 Preview: Three Different Titles Matches For Tonight

The Mysterious Benedict Society Books Season 2 Return to Disney+

What We Do in the Shadows S03E06 Preview: Vampires Now Vampire Hunters

The WWE Draft Is Set To Include Many NXT Names Being Called Up

What If… Ultron Won? Teaser; Writer, Director on Series "Big Picture"

Psych 3: This Is Gus Cast & Creative Promise "Exciting News" at NYCC

Another Life Season 2 Hosting Battlestar Galactica Mini-Reunion

CSI: Vegas – Sara Meets the New Team & Explains How Returning Feels

TekWar: William Shatner, Pure Imagination Plan Adult Animated Series

The Walking Dead: World Beyond S02 Images Preview The Road to War

The Masked Singer Season 6 Group B Premieres; S06 Masks/Clues Updated

Doctor Who: BBC Releases Epic Animated "Evil of the Daleks" Trailer

Run the Burbs: Kim's Convenience Alum Andrew Phung Unveils New Sitcom

The Girl in the Woods Trailer Drops, Horror Series Debuts October 21st

And here's a look at our review- this time, reviews of FOX's The Great North Season 2, WWE Raw, FOX's Bob's Burgers Season 12, and Paramount Plus' Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2:

The Great North Season 2 E01 Review: Judy Worries About Growing Up

WWE Raw Review 9/27/2021: Or, How to Squander Your Goodwill

Bob's Burgers Season 12 Episode 1 Review: Gendered Expectations Begone

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 7 Has Futurama Vibes: Review

