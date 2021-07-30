BCTV Daily Dispatch 30 July 2021: Doctor Who Gets the TARDIS Key Now?

Yeah! Shorty got down low said, come and get me… (Yeah!) Yeah! I got so caught up, I forgot she told me… (Yeah!) Yeah! Her and my girl, they used to be the best of homies… (Yeah!) Yeah! Next thing I knew, she was all up on me screaming…. the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to Usher ft. Lil Jon & Ludacris (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. For our Friday newbies, we have a "Crisis" flashback, Luke Wilson & Owen Wilson having a Marvel/DC crossover, some American Horror Stories yuletide terror, our thoughts on the changes coming to Doctor Who, more AEW & WWE ratings madness, and The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan knows how to rock a unicorn horn. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Friday, July 30, 2021:

10. Marc Guggenheim Shares Look Back at Crisis Crossover Creative Process

9. Evil Star Michael Emerson Reflects on Lost, Its Legacy & Career Impact

8. Luke Wilson's Marvel/DC Crossover with Owen; Doesn't Get "Loki" Plot

7. American Horror Stories Episode 4 Cast Puts The "Ho Ho Ho!" in Horror

6. The Fourteenth Doctor and More Changes Coming for Doctor Who

5. Ratings Wars: WWE Raw Wins Big with Return of Fans, Thwarting AEW

4. The Orville Shares Seth MacFarlane Season 3 Planetary Union Sign Image

3. The Walking Dead: Yup, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's A Pretty, Badass Unicorn

2. Jeopardy! Host LeVar Burton Part of Not-So-Great Game Show First

1. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- Jodie Whittaker & Chris Chibnall exit Doctor Who in 2022, good news for Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, Lucifer gets a set of Season 6 preview images, American Horror Stories preview "Santa Tejo", and Obi-Wan Kenobi star Joel Edgerton likes to limit his imagination:

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker, Chris Chibnall Leaving with 2022 Specials

Better Call Saul: Bob Odenkirk Suffered Heart Attack; Stable Condition

Lucifer is God- Kinda, Amenadiel Walks a Beat & More: Season 6 Images

American Horror Stories E04: Look Who Made Santa Trejo's Naughty List

Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Joel Edgerton Doesn't Seem to Like Imagining Trees

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.