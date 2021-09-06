BCTV Daily Dispatch 6 Sept 21: MacFarlane/Carlson, Rick & Morty & More

Back off, I'll take you on. Headstrong to take on anyone. I know that you are wrong. Headstrong, we're Headstrong. Back off, I'll take you on. Headstrong to take on anyone. I know that you are wrong This is not where you belong… you belong here with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of respect to Trapt for our take on "Headstrong" (video below), welcome back to BCTV's "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your reading enjoyment. Today's line-up covers everything from the BBC's Doctor Who and Adult Swim's Rick and Morty to NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine to AEW's CM Punk… from FX's What We Do in the Shadows and AMC's The Walking Dead to Seth MacFarlane vs. Tucker Carlson & FOX News and HBO Max's Peacemaker.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, September 6, 2021:

Doctor Who: BBC Video Looks Back on Clara Oswald's "Greatest Hits"

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episodes Ranked: Birdperson to Killer Turkeys

Rick and Morty: Christopher Lloyd's Rick Returns & He Brought a Pickle

Brooklyn Nine-Nine S08E07 Review: Boyle Who-Has-Done-This Falls Flat

CM Punk Post-Darby Allin: Who Should Be in His Wrestling Future

Heels: Stephen Amell Goes Meta, Shares Wild Bill Story as Jack Spade

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 E01 Changes the Status Quo: Review

The Walking Dead Posts Brutal S11E03 "Hunted" Opening Minutes: Spoiler

My Hero Academia S05E22 Review: Twice Prevails in "Sad Man's Parade"

Seth MacFarlane Calls Out Fox for Family Guy/Tucker Carlson Hypocrisy

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Teaser Previews a Punishing New World

Lucifer: Lesley-Ann Brandt, Troll-Crushing Champ Six Seasons Running

Rick and Morty Writer Jeff Loveness Ends Run with Season 5 Finale

Peacemaker Shares "Suicide Squad" Post-Credits Scene for Series Prep

The Walking Dead S11E03 Review: Our Survivors Find Themselves "Hunted"

