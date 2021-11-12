Becky Lynch Speaks About Her Recent Issues With Charlotte Flair

As we covered back when it happened live on TV, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch are currently entrenched in a real-life feud that culminated in a backstage blow-up between the two after Flair went into business for herself during a live TV segment. While the incident, along with other recent questionable behavior from Flair, has been among the most talked-about topics with fans and commentators since it happened, we haven't really heard much from the two central characters themselves. Well, that has all changed and both Champions have seemingly chimed in on the fallout between the two former friends.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Becky Lynch was asked about her recent run-in with Charlotte Flair and she was willing to give her view of the situation.

"I don't know, man. We don't talk anymore. We don't talk. So all I'll say is the locker room needs a hero sometimes. And sometimes somebody's gotta be a hero. I'm all right being that hero. That's what I'll say on that matter."

Clearly, the Queen of SmackDown saw the quote somewhere online, as Charlotte Flair took to Twitter this morning to put out a thinly-veiled response.

everyone wants to be the hero in their own story 👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/SnjcN83bKv — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 12, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Now let's be real here: this is WWE. Anything and everything can and has been made into an on-air storyline and whenever there's real backstage drama between wrestlers, it usually doesn't take long for it to be worked into a story for our entertainment.

Along those lines, Becky Lynch was asked if working with someone you have issues with makes it more difficult in the ring?

"Oh, 100% more difficult. Yeah, yeah, yeah. That's the thing. When you've got two people that are wanting to work together to make magic, then you make magic. Sometimes when there's hostility, when you can't trust the person, then you never know what's going to happen. You always have to be on guard. It's like a game of chess. You have to be thinking two steps, three steps, four steps ahead. What are they gonna do? How am I gonna handle it? If they do this, if they do that, whatever.

It sounds like this divide between the former good friends is far from being settled, but clearly, Becky Lynch realizes the company she works for and has considered the very likely possibility that she will have to face Charlotte Flair in the near future. Hopefully they can at least be professional enough to get on the same page when that day comes and not have a repeat of letting their personal issues spill out onto live TV.