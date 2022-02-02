Boba Fett, Star Trek, The Flash & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 02 Feb 22

No, I'm no angel/No, I'm no stranger to the streets/I've got my label/So I won't crumble at your feet/And I know, baby/So I've got scars upon my cheek/And I'm half crazy/Come on and love me, baby/So you find me hard to handle/Well, I'm easier to hold/So you like my spurs that jingle/And I never leave you cold/So I might steal your diamonds/I'll bring you back some gold/I'm no angel/No, I'm no… BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Gregg Allman for "I'm No Angel" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes ex-WWE wrestler Nia Jax, Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett, The CW's The Flash, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy & Section 31, HBO Max's Harley Quinn, NBC/Netflix's Community, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds, AMC's The Walking Dead, and more! And then we wrap things up with a look at our reviews, with this round bringing VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, February 2, 2022:

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy in Development; Section 31 Update: Report

The Flash Season 8: Rick Cosnett's Eddie Thawne Returns in Unique Way

The Walking Dead Teaser: Reedus & Cohan – Spoilers or Potty Mouths?

Avatar: The Last Airbender – Cormier & Kim Strike Serious BTS Pose

Pam & Tommy: Hulu Series Proves It's All The Rage in New Teaser

One Piece: Netflix Series Signals Production Start, Shares BTS Looks

NXT 2.0 Preview 2/1: Two Big Tag Team Matches Headline The Show

The Rock Offers Joe Rogan Some Spotify Love & Pimps Tequila

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Series Poster Finds The Frontier Waiting

Nia Jax Confirms Her WWE Release Was Due To Her Vaccine Refusal

Criminal Minds Revival Still In Development: "It Is Alive and Well"

Lita Gets Elimination Chamber Title Shot Against Becky Lynch

AEW Announces Hip Hop Compilation Album for Black History Month

Guru Nation: Bob Odenkirk & David Cross Reunite for Paramount+ Series

Mayor of Kingstown: Taylor Sheridan Series Gets Season 2 Renewal

Killing Eve Season 4 Trailer Leaves You Wondering Who the Scorpion Is

Community: Joel McHale on Betty White Joining Family's Holiday Card

Elimination Chamber Main Event Set After Last Night's WWE Raw

Dungeons & Dragons: Rawson Marshall Thurber Tapped to Spearhead Series

Peacemaker: Steve Agee Talks Dye-Beard Joke, John Cena's Improv & More

Harley Quinn Composer Matt Novack Offers Season 3 Update: Interview

Disenchantment Part 4 Trailer Finds Bean Trapped in a Power Vacuum

The Book of Boba Fett: Armorer & Bo-Katan Have Twitter Mini Face-Off

Could David Tennant Give Us Another Three Doctors For Doctor Who?

Pics And Video Blagged From Channel 4's Press Event For Curse

And here's a look back at our reviews that went live over the past 24 hours, with a look at VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race:

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Episode 4 Recap: Lights! Camera! Drama!

