Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster can't believe what happened in last night's main event on AEW Dynamite! 😡 The Chadster believes that Tony Khan made this match solely to cheese The Chadster off and make WWE look bad, and The Chadster won't stand for it. Friends, let's break down the travesty that took place when Adam Cole and his girlfriend, Britt Baker, defeated Chris Jericho and Saraya in a mixed tag match. 🤬

Now think about this for a second, fellow WWE fans: Chris Jericho is a WWE legend, as is Saraya. Adam Cole is a former WWE star. And all of them colluded in this match to put over homegrown AEW star Britt Baker. As if that wasn't bad enough, Baker got her submission finisher on Jericho! 😱 At that point, The Chadster could only think, "It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it."

The entire match was basically about Britt Baker, showing off her skills for revenge on Chris Jericho and Saraya after the brutal attack against her weeks ago, even though Adam Cole had already defeated Chris Jericho one-on-one at Double or Nothing on Saturday. Just unbelievable. 🙄 What was the point?

To make matters worse, Baker now has a win over someone who defeated WWE legends The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin in the same night by proxy! That's going way too far, folks! Just because Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business doesn't mean he should be doing this sort of thing. 😞

When The Chadster took out the garbage earlier today, something caught the corner of The Chadster's eye. The Chadster thought some raccoons were nosing around in the trash cans. But instead, there was a person who bolted as soon as The Chadster approached. Was it Tony Khan?! 😳 To put a stop to this invasion of The Chadster's personal life by Khan, a fence is being installed around the garbage cans, and The Chadster hopes that'll be the end of it. But deep down, The Chadster knows how obsessed Tony Khan is with The Chadster, so it likely won't be the last The Chadster sees of him. 😒

Well, The Chadster has once again exposed the outrageousness of Tony Khan and AEW. While other wrestling journalists might be blinded by their bias, The Chadster will remain true to the cause of unbiased journalism, just like fellow members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club (shout out to Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger!). And now, The Chadster is going to unwind with a nice cold White Claw seltzer and listen to some Smashmouth. 💪

The Chadster needs to go process this latest WWE injustice, but stay tuned for more wrestling analysis from the true voice of the fans: The Chadster! 😎👍

