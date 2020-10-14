Britt Baker Reveals Candice LeRae a Traitor in Wednesday Night Wars

Every Wednesday, fans of pro wrestling tune into either WWE NXT or AEW Dynamite, a phenomenon that has become known as the Wednesday Night Wars. These two competing pro wrestling companies battle it out each week for ratings supremacy, but what if one side had an inside man… or inside woman, as the case may be… on the other team?! In a recent interview with Uproxx, AEW star Britt Baker may have revealed that's exactly what's been happening, and the traitor's name is Candice LeRea!

"Candice LeRae actually helped train me, and even to this day she'll watch my shows, watch the matches, she's always checking in on me, like when I was injured, she was always making sure I was okay," Baker revealed, showing LeRea not only contributes to AEW Dynamite's ratings by watching the show to see Baker wrestle, but she helps Baker improve at her craft, which could draw more viewers to Dynamite in the future. "She really helped me in all aspects of wrestling, kind of teaching me the ropes behind the scenes —what to do, what not to do. And obviously, in the ring, she helped me learn the art of professional wrestling. She's somebody I will always be thankful for, that I have her in my life, and get to sit under her learning tree. Because she's really done it all."

Done it all, including betraying WWE, by helping their biggest competitor? The Chadster doesn't want to cast aspersions, but it's difficult to see it any other way. And Baker isn't done working to destroy WWE from the inside. Also, in the interview, when asked who she'd like to see join AEW, named one of NXT's top stars: Adam Cole. Hopefully, WWE is paying attention and realizes neither LeRea nor Cole can be trusted, lest they continue to aid the competition each Wednesday.