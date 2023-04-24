CM Punk Reportedly Backstage at Raw, Kicked Out by Vince McMahon AEW's CM Punk reportedly infiltrated WWE Raw! 😡 Vince McMahon kicked him out! 🥾 Stand strong with WWE against evil AEW! 🙌💪 Tune in tonight! 📺🚨

🚨🚨Attention loyal WWE fans and everyone who stands united against the evil AEW! 🚨🚨The Chadster has some absolutely heartbreaking news to share. An AEW wrestler infiltrated WWE Raw today. 😡 That's right, minions, the audacity of AEW knows no bounds! The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off to report that, according to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, CM Punk, an AEW contracted wrestler, was briefly backstage at Raw, taking place at the All-State Arena in Chicago. 😱 You know, the same Chicago arena where Punk famously defeated John Cena for the WWE Championship all those years ago. It's borderline sacrilegious for Punk to defile this sacred ground by appearing as an AEW talent. Auughh man! So unfair!

Now, it's true that Punk tried to destroy AEW from the inside with his Brawl Out fiasco, which did make The Chadster appreciate him for a moment. But ultimately, Punk failed, and he's reportedly set to return to AEW soon. That means he has no business backstage at WWE, stirring up trouble, and trying to spread his locker room cancer there, where, unlike at AEW, it doesn't belong. 🚫

Luckily, Vince McMahon took decisive action by kicking Punk out of the arena. 🥾 The Chadster applauds McMahon's decision to tear up the script and rewrite the show tonight. What if the show bore Punk's evil influence? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

The Chadster can only hope that Punk's influence failed to leave a mark on impressionable WWE Superstars. However, the fact that Triple H is planning a "huge announcement" for tonight, which is exactly what Tony Khan always does on AEW Dynamite, is a worrisome sign that AEW has infected WWE. 😰 Tony Kahn, please stop obsessing over The Chadster, Vince McMahon, and WWE!

Dear readers, The Chadster begs you to tune into WWE Raw tonight 📺 and make sure that the show gets extra good ratings to punish Tony Khan for this repulsive stunt. The Chadster is certain his only fellow unbiased wrestling journalists Ryan Satin and Ariel Helwani would agree that every WWE fan has a duty to support Raw in the face of such disrespect from AEW. 🙌

So, fire up those televisions, drink a White Claw (responsibly, of course!😉), and let's show AEW and Tony Khan that they can't break our WWE spirit! 💪 Remember, loyal WWE fans, your support is essential to hold back the AEW menace. 🛡️ Stay strong, stay vigilant, and let's preserve the wrestling world that The Chadster knows and loves! 😍🙏