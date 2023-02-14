Cody Rhodes Wants Sami Zayn, Not Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania In hopes of preventing the crowd from turning on him if Sami Zayn loses to Roman Reigns on Saturday, Cody Rhodes threw his support behind Zayn.

Conventional wisdom says that Cody Rhodes will be the person to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, winning the belt his father never could and cementing himself as the top babyface in WWE. But Cody Rhodes doesn't even want to fight Reigns on the grandest stage of them all… at least according to Cody Rhodes. Sami Zayn called on Rhodes to elaborate on statements that he expects Zayn to defeat Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber this weekend and go on to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Rhodes at WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes answered the call, and went on to give Zayn a pep talk about his upcoming match with Roman Reigns. The dynamic is a slick way to, hopefully, prevent the crowd from turning on Rhodes if, as is highly probably, Zayn loses against Reigns on Saturday. Whether or not it will work remains to be seen.

While the crowd was pleased with Cody's promo, one person who wasn't impressed was Baron Corbin. Still bitter over JBL ditching him last week, and further annoyed by Cody and Sami's segment interrupting his backstage interview, Corbin talked trash about Rhodes and his family backstage. Unfortunately for him, Cody was listening. They brawled to the ring and an impromptu match kicked off, which Rhodes, of course, walked away from victorious.

Cody Rhodes will get his shot at the top prize in WWE at WrestleMania in April, but before then, Sami Zayn gets his shot against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber on Saturday. The premium live event will also feature Brock Lesnar taking on Bobby Lashley. Plus, Edge and Beth Phoenix will face Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in mixed tag action. Austin Theory will defend his United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber against Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins, and Damian Priest. And in a second Elimination Chamber match, Carmella, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Liv Morgan, and Natalya will face off, with the winner getting a shot at Bianca Belair's WWE Raw Women's Championship. Elimination Chamber will stream on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network elsewhere.