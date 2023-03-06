Community, The Flash, SNL, AEW, Chris Rock & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Flash, Community, Saturday Night Live, Chris Rock, AEW Revolution, The Last of Us, Rick and Morty & more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Wang Chung with "Fire In The Twilight," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes The Flash star John Wesley Shipp & Arrow star Stephen Amell sharing heartfelt posts honoring the Arrowverse series' filming wrap, Donald Glover dropping an interesting joke involving his ex-Community co-star Chevy Chase & the N-word at the WGA Awards, NBC's Saturday Night Live, host Travis Kelce & musical guest Kelsea Ballerini teaming for an excellent Season 48 effort over the weekend, Netflix offering behind-the-scenes & on-stage looks at Chris Rock's "Selective Outrage," and AEW unleashing a bloody & violent "Revolution."

Plus, check out our coverage of HBO's The Last of Us, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, Tencent's The Three-Body Problem, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Crunchyroll, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, March 6, 2023:

MJF Beats Bryan Danielson to Retain Championship at AEW Revolution

Community: Donald Glover Drops Chevy Chase Joke During WGAs (VIDEO)

FTR Returns as Gunns Retain Tag Belts in AEW Revolution Four-Way

Wardlow Wins TNT Championship for Second Time at AEW Revolution

Adam Page Beats Jon Moxley in Texas Death Match at AEW Revolution

The Last of Us Season 1 Ep. 8 Suffers From Rushed Storyline: Review

House of Black Win Trios Championship from The Elite at AEW Dynamite

Jungle Boy Buries Christian Cage in The Final Burial at AEW Revolution

Ricky Starks Beats Chris Jericho Again in AEW Revolution Opener

Stephen Amell Honors Team Flash, Shares Grant Gustin Flashback Moment

Rick and Morty: The Dirty Half-Dozen – 6 Seasons, 6 Key Episodes

SNL Cut for Time Sketch Finds NFL Giving Back In Very Intimate Ways

The Flash: John Wesley Shipp Lets Wrap Party Pictures Do The Talking

My Hero Academia Season 6 Ep. 22 "Friend" Review: A Hero's Sacrifice

Chris Rock Behind the Scenes, On-Stage in "Selective Outrage" Images

AEW Revolution 2023 PPV Preview: Full Card, Start Time, How to Watch

Saturday Night Live, Travis Kelce & Kelsea Ballerini Offer MVP Effort

The Three-Body Problem Episode 25 Review: A Nuke to the Face

Star Trek Picard Composers Wiedmann & Barton on Scoring Final Season

Crunchyroll Now Offering J-Pop Music from Sony Music Entertainment

