My Hero Academia Season 6 Ep. 22 "Friend" Review: A Hero's Sacrifice

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, "Friend," must be one of the best episodes of the show in its totality so far. Not only does Deku's badass exponentially grows with each tear of his raggedy costume, but we start getting deeper into the heroes' fragile mental state. It is a perspective the show has not really delved into before this season, and it is doing so pretty successfully, showing us how much of a toll it takes to be a hero. It shows that heroes are still humans after all and in need of a support system as well. This episode successfully breaks our hearts and gives us just enough hope to know there is light at the end of the tunnel.

This episode of My Hero Academia starts off with Deku going into the hideout in Haibori Woods that Lady Nagant mentioned, along with Pro-Heroes to investigate. So it turns out All For One set a trap for Deku, knowing how the boy would never be able to abandon a person or villain in times of need. AFO explains to Deku via video how underdogs are often called villains after being ostracized in a society that does not care about them. Well, AFO is no longer interested in All Might, as he says, it is now Deku's turn, and this takes the boy to madness, or nearly so, and makes the mansion explode with them inside. They manage to escape, and I think this is the most down-to-earth conversation I have heard about heroes so far.

I have to say, the dialogue this season has been pretty good— the tone and pacing for these scenes have been done to perfection. As a viewer, there is not a second of this second part of the season that has not felt like there is so much heaviness in the air. Every scene has been filled with that sense of impending danger. The heroes are set to discuss their options, and I am really appreciating how this season is really going deep into the mental health of heroes and how the toll saving society has taken on them. They are scared of the burden this is placing on Deku as their last hope, and Mt. Lady brings up a need for a support system, to which Endeavor agrees, narrating the resignation of Death Arms. It was a pretty sobering moment seeing this perspective of hopelessness from the heroes' side as Death Arms explains he is no longer able to take this after running around with no breaks, and all that he gets in exchange is doubt and people's anger. He also adds that while he hears the support as well, one single boo can overshadow ten cheers, and it is his first time feeling like this— like he is not a hero, just a human after all.

The heroes are scared of a chain reaction of negativity toward Deku if One For All information spreads, yet conclude that there must be something that even AFO does not want the news out there either. They get interrupted by All Might, who informs them Deku has come in contact with a new hired gun and immediately won. However, it is Deku's eyes that are getting scary. The interaction between him and All Might had me crying, to be honest. I could not contain myself as the boy just turns around, and we hear All Might cry to himself the things he wishes he could tell Deku now to comfort him, once again showing us the mental toll that being a hero, especially One For All, is taking on the boy who is trying to keep everyone safe. Sad All Might breaks my heart and soul. However, we see someone hiding that looks like Stain watching All Might.

Deku takes off by himself to keep everyone safe; at this point, even the previous OFA vestiges are worried about Deku and know he is in need of a support system. It is spreading that there is someone with multiple quirks that is starting to scare off civilians. They are now calling him a Nomu even. However, Deku refuses to stop or even take a break from saving everyone who needs it. It has been days of no rest, and his appearance is starting to look raggedy and pretty scary looking. Once again, the way his eyes are glowing shows the fragility of his current mental state as well as the current madness. Things come to a halt as another hitman crosses his path: Dictator, controlling civilians to ambush Deku, but the boy is so tired he starts falling instead of fighting back. As his mask comes off, we see how haggard he actually looks.

The situation comes to an end as Bakugo delivers a blow to Dictator, and civilians run away. Deku is now facing his friends in Class 1A. In contrast to all the darkness we have been seeing, we get a flashback of how Class 1A convinces the Principal and Endeavor to let them help Deku. Bakugo is the most surprising one as he calls out the Hero for leaving Deku and All Might by themselves, knowing how they tend to forget about themselves and put the needs of others before theirs. Class 1A manages to get a hold of the GPS and track the boy down. Once again, it is Bakugo who calls Deku's bluff, asking him to smile for them. It is now Deku against his friends as they try to break into him and be the ones to offer him a hand this time around.

I may be a little biased as we are fast approaching my favorite chapters, but this was definitely one of the best episodes of My Hero Academia. I love that we are able to see and feel the turmoil of everything going on. We also get Class 1A trying to be there for the person that has been there for each of them. I love Deku, he is the stereotypical sweet character I love that manages to touch everyone's life around them without even realizing it by being a genuinely good boy. I say this knowing my other favorite characters are All Might, Tanjiro, and Sakura Kinomoto… That said, I love how multi-dimensional the character has become, giving more of a realistic vibe to it and the story itself. I cannot wait to see how this season will end, and I am already telling you I will definitely need copious amounts of tissues. I also love how much the rest of the class and characters have also grown and come into themselves instead of just being caricatures. This season has done right by the source material— great writing, pacing, and animation. I am so glad they are not juicing this part and moving along pretty quickly.

