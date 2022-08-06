The Sandman; She-Hulk; The Flash Says Goodbye: BCTV Daily Dispatch

She'll break your heart/Tear it apart/Just to watch you scream/She longs for the fight/The blood in the night/The killer you fear in your dreams/She's a killa queen… for the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Madison Rayne's TNA Entrance ("Killer Queen," still one of the best wrestling themes to date) as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… just take a look! We've got coverage of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, The Sandman, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, WWE SmackDown/AEW Rampage, The Cuphead Show!, House of the Dragon, The Boys/Star Trek: Lower Decks, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Ratched, Outlander, The Flash, LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, Better Call Saul, the Adult Swim Festival Block Party, The Orville, Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head; and… yes… even more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, August 6, 2022:

WWE SmackDown: Another Talent Made Their Big WWE Return Tonight

The Lord of the Rings: Who Hit Peter Jackson with "New LOTR, Who Dis?"

AEW Rampage: Jon Moxley vs Mance Warner Headlines Unfair Live Show

She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany, Jessica Gao, Kat Coiro Defend Series VFX

The Cuphead Show! S02 Official Trailer: Double Down on Fun & Adventure

House of the Dragon: Matt Smith GOT Finale Fan, Questioned Sex Scenes

The Boys Prepared Jack Quaid for "Controversial" Star Trek: LD Scene

Ronnie Will Be Back on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Next Week

WWE SmackDown Preview 8/5: Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre Face-Off

Ratched: Sarah Paulson Isn't Sure Season 2 "Is In The Works Or Not"

Outlander Author: "No One Has Talked to Me" About Consulting Producer

The Flash: Grant Gustin Posts Heartfelt Video on Arrowverse Series End

The Sandman: Gaiman Answers Alan Moore/Johanna Constantine Question

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation: Weird Al Yankovic Shares Music Video

Better Call Saul S06E12 Images All Gene; How Breaking Bad Reunion Fits

Christians Against Ms. Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk

Adult Swim Fest Block Party 2022: Post Malone Debuts New Music Video

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Is Nostalgia Done Right: Review

The Orville: New Horizons S03 Finale Review: Some Great Expectations

HBO Max/WBD/DCU Update: The Good, The Bad & Casey Bloys: BCTVDD

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.