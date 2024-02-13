Posted in: Max, Movies, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, peacemaker, The Suicide Squad

Creature Commandos: Is Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. Set for Peacemaker S02?

Creature Commandos star Frank Grillo knows where he will be playing a live-action Rick Flag Sr. but isn't saying. Peacemaker Season 2, maybe?

This year is going to be a very big year for DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran. While 2025 brings Superman: Legacy to the big screen, it's the upcoming animated series based on writer J. M. DeMatteis & artist Pat Broderick's Creature Commandos that will officially introduce their vision of a New DCU. Now, Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.) has shared some interesting insights into the series during an interview with Moviefone – including that he won't be appearing in "Legacy" ("No. I wish") and confirming co-star Sean Gunn's previous comments that the series would arrive late summer/fall. But it's what Grillo had to share regarding him making the leap to live-action to portray Flag Sr. that got the flames flickering in our dumpster fires of random speculation.

"I recorded with [David] Harbour, and I may have recorded with Maria [Bakalova]," Grillo shared. "But it's great. I love James Gunn and Peter Safran and what they're doing at DC and for the DCU, and these characters are living in all their movies. I'm going to be around for a while, and I wish I could tell you what I have coming up with them, but I can't. But it's exciting. I was just with the Russo Brothers, Kevin Feige and Lou D'Esposito, and it's kind of like, 'I miss those guys, but you blew it.' Now we're going over here."

As for the possibility of portraying a live-action take on Flag Sr., Grillo confirmed that he already knows where that will happen. "Yes, I do [regarding the live-action project]. Again, in a world filled with great talent, actors, and famous movie stars, I mean what James Gunn and Peter Safran has entrusted in me with this character, and with the future of what they're doing in that company, I'm humbled." But if it's not "Legacy," then what could it be? If we're offering a guess, we're going with the John Cena-starring Peacemaker Season 2. Having Grillo deal with the aftermath of what happened to Joel Kinnaman's Colonel Rick Flag at the hands of Cena's Peacemaker in 2021's The Suicide Squad would add another layer to the show's deep-dives into father & son dynamics. Of course, there's also the possible flashback route that Gunn & Grillo could go with – and let's also not rule out the upcoming Viola Davis-starring Waller. Hmmm… stay tuned!

Creature Commandos: J. M. DeMatteis on James Gunn's DCU Approach

"James [Gunn] and I had a very nice conversation about 'Creature Commandos' and other things…but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects," DeMatteis shared in a tweet/x back in October 2023. But in a follow-up tweet/x, DeMatteis made sure to let everyone know that the DCU is in "great hands" with Gunn, adding, "Let me add that I think the DC TV/movie universe is in great hands with James Gunn. He's a fan. He understands and respects the source material and the creators." Here's a look at DeMatteis' tweets from back in October 2023:

James and I had a very nice conversation about Creature Commandos and other things…but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects. https://t.co/hHHEXPsodA — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Let me add that I think the DC TV/movie universe is in great hands with James Gunn. He's a fan. He's understands and respects the source material and the creators. — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The role call for the adult animated series (and any potential live-action takes) includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot & Weasel, Steve Agee returning as John Economos, and Anya Chalotra taking on the role of Circe.

First introduced in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

