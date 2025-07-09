Posted in: AEW, Anime, Clothing, Crunchyroll, Pop Culture, Sports, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll, mercedes mone

Crunchyroll, Mercedes Moné Teaming for Anime/Wresting Clothing Line

Crunchyroll and Mercedes Moné are tag-teaming a special clothing collaboration that brings together the worlds of anime and pro-wrestling.

Article Summary Crunchyroll partners with Mercedes Moné for a unique anime and pro-wrestling inspired clothing line.

Mercedes Moné brings her iconic wrestling persona and love of anime to 11 exclusive Crunchyroll designs.

5% of all collection sales support Step Up!, a nonprofit empowering the next generation of girls.

Shop exclusive tees, jackets, hats, pins, and posters celebrating Moné’s game-changing career and style.

Crunchyroll is teaming up with international wrestling legend and culture-shifting powerhouse Mercedes Moné! Bridging the worlds of anime, athletics, and anime-loving athletes, this collaboration celebrates reinvention, empowerment, and making your entrance look like it's the main event, every time. That's right, the current queen of the AEW and TCS champ is an anime fan and a real-life anime heroine. This is the future, people! And she's bringing a cool clothing line with her!

Mercedes Moné is rewriting the rules of what it means to lead, both in and out of the ring. She has built a groundbreaking career in the entertainment industry. The "Beyonce of Pro Wrestling" and lead pioneer to women in sports entertainment, her many records include being the first black female to headline WrestleMania and the first female to headline a WWE PPV. Mentee to her first cousin Snoop Dogg, she also stars in The Mandalorian, is an ESPY winner, and currently wrestles for AEW, where she holds the TBS Championship — and four other titles! All this has earned recognition from Forbes as wrestling's highest-paid female performer. "This collection represents how I envision myself as an anime hero," said Moné. "And I'm excited for fans to see not only that but how much anime influences my everyday life… anime has helped me find my inner superpower."

Now, she's channeling that inner superpower straight into Crunchyroll Exclusive pieces for fans who are ready to turn heads and turn the page. Moné is on a mission to expand opportunities for women. That's why 5% of all purchases will go to support Step Up! Step Up! is a nonprofit that empowers the next generation of girls through mentorship, access, and community.

Their mission? Confidence, career readiness, and showing young people they don't have to wait for permission to lead. It's a perfect match for Mercedes Moné, whose story proves that you can change the game and leave the door open behind you.

Help support real-life transformation! Let's raise the stakes and raise each other up.

Crunchyroll x Mercedes Moné Collection: 11 Crunchyroll Exclusives

Moné Talks T-shirt – $44.99 This Crunchyroll-exclusive tee features original manga-style artwork of the CEO in her signature Moné Talks pose, backed by a stylized Crunchyroll fighting cage.

CEO Meteora T-shirt – $44.99 This Crunchyroll-exclusive tee showcases original artwork of Mercedes Moné delivering her signature Meteora mid-air and in full control.

Moné Talks Reversible Kimono Jacket – $174.99 This reversible kimono jacket features bold manga-style artwork of Mercedes Moné mid-Moné Talks moment on one side, set against a Crunchyroll cage backdrop.

Moné Talks Sweatshirt – $99.99 This cut-and-sewn sweatshirt drops Mercedes Moné in a full signature pose with a stylized Crunchyroll cage behind her, capturing the moment just before she makes her move.

Moné Talks Yen Sweatshirt – $69.99 The front graphic of this sweatshirt fuses Mercedes Moné's Moné Talks mantra with the Crunchyroll logo, inspired by her ring-ready jewelry.

Yen Rhinestone T-shirt – $49.99 This premium tee features Mercedes Moné's iconic "M" merged with a stylized Yen symbol.

Yen Rhinestone Hat – $34.99 This isn't just a hat; it's a headline. The front symbol fuses Mercedes Moné's signature "M" with a yen mark, nodding to her name and impact.

Mercedes Moné Trucker Hat – $34.99 With mesh-back breathability and bold front-panel branding, this trucker hat carries Mercedes Moné's name like a championship title.

Moné Talks Pin – $14.99 This enamel pin pairs Mercedes Moné's iconic Moné Talks with the Crunchyroll logo, styled after the rings that made the moniker famous.

The Meteora 11" x 17" Poster – $19.99 This poster captures Mercedes Moné mid-air at the peak of her signature Meteora, freezing the moment just before everything changes.

Moné Talks 11" x 17" Poster – $19.99 This manga-style print features the CEO framed in bold lines and a bigger purpose, captured in her signature stance and surrounded by a Crunchyroll-inspired fighting cage.



You can check out the Crunchyroll x Mercedes Moné Collection in the Crunchyroll Store.

