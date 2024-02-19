David Tennant, The Boys, Yellowjackets & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, bctv daily dispatch, big finish, david tennant, doctor who, michael sheen, the boys, yellowjackets

Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, Showtime's Yellowjackets, David Tennant/Michael Sheen, BBC's Doctor Who/Big Finish, BBC's Doctor Who/Disney, Joel McHale & Ken Jeong, Apple TV+'s Foundation, Netflix's House of Ninjas, Prime Video's The Boys, Crunchyroll, Robert Smigel/Chris Farley, Star Trek: Anson Mount & LeVar Burton, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, February 19, 2024:

Avatar: The Last Airbender Teaser: Serena Williams Channels The Power

Yellowjackets Cast "Going Back Very Soon" for S03 Filming: Hanratty

David Tennant Jabs Donald Trump During BAFTA Film Awards Monologue

Staged/BAFTAs: David Tennant Deals with Michael Sheen's Dog Dilemma

Doctor Who: Big Finish's Epic "Dark Gallifrey" Brings on The Big Bads

Community Stars Joel McHale & Ken Jeong Preview FOX Spring 2024 Lineup

Doctor Who: BBC Making Sure BFF Disney+ Knows Who's The Boss?

Foundation Season 3 Reportedly Resuming Production in March: Details

House of Ninjas: Netflix's New Ninja Series is Cool AF – Why Hide it?

The Boys Season 5 Listed to Start Production This – Wait, What?!?

Mob Psycho 100 Leads Crunchyroll May 2024 Home Video Releases

SNL: Robert Smigel Reflects on Chris Farley & What Could've Been

Star Trek: Anson Mount Ribs LeVar Burton with Birthday Reality Check

